Marty Guilfoyle Set To Release Debut Irish Dance Single 'Me & U' 

With a huge social media following, one of Dublin's top DJs Marty Guilfoyle has teamed up with John Gibbons to release his debut single 'Me & U' on November 1st, a dance-smash spin on the Cassie classic which is now ready to break new ground following it's phenomenal success in Ireland this summer.

Having launched originally in Ireland back at the beginning of summer, 'Me + U' achieved huge #1 Shazam Chart success, spending an impressive 10 weeks in the top 10 and making Marty the highest charting independent artist of 2019. In addition, the sun soaked singles soared to the top 5 in the Spotify viral charts, where it went on to maintain that position for a further 6 weeks.

Marty has confirmed his status as one of the hottest DJs in Ireland performing at multiple festivals including Longitude and Electric Picnic and the well known BCM Planet Dance in Magaluf and headlined in venues in China and Spain. He has supported the likes of Steve Aoki, Disciples, Example and gained key support from David Guetta, Hardwell and 'Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike' across their radio shows and live sets.'

Marty says of the single,

" It was amazing getting to work with a vocal that is so well known around the world and I really wanted to deliver it in a way that can be enjoyed by everyone. I'm so excited to finally have it out there after months of work and I can only hope that you enjoy the track as much as I enjoyed the process of putting it together."

With an impressive catalogue of support and portfolio built up Marty is looking to continue his success with the release of his debut single, letting this energetic classic take over dance floors around the world taking steps to global stardom.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You