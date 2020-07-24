Maroon 5 Debuts New Single & Music Video 'Nobody's Love'

The Music Video Was Shot by Acclaimed Film Director David Dobkin

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 debuts their latest single "Nobody's Love" - out now via 222 Records/Interscope.

Listen and watch the video below!

The band's new song debuts with an accompanying music video shot by acclaimed film director, David Dobkin, who has also served as the band's longtime collaborator on many of their acclaimed music videos ("Sugar," "Girls Like You" and "Memories"- with a combined 7 Billion views). The video was recently shot in Los Angeles on an iPhone with only Adam and the director present. In tandem with the video release, Maroon 5 and Interscope Records will be making a donation to the ACLU of Southern California. They will also perform their new single on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on August 10th.

In addition to the release of "Nobody's Love," Maroon 5 recently announced the new routing for their 2021 U.S. concert tour, produced by Live Nation. Tickets for the band's 2021 tour dates are currently on sale now and their newly announced Madison Square Garden date is set to go on sale TODAY, Friday, July 24th at 10am. Tickets purchased for the band's 2020 tour will be honored for the new dates. For more information, please see tour dates below and click HERE.

Maroon 5 2021 North American Tour Dates:

July 15 Chula Vista, CA Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

July 23 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre (Outdoor)

July 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion(Outdoor)

July 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

July 30 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

July 31 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 3 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

August 6 Fargo, ND Fargodome

August 7 St.Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

August 9 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 13 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

August 14 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 16 Dallas, TX Dos Equis

August 18 Little Rock, AK Simmons Bank Arena

August 20 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center (Outdoor)

August 23 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 25 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park (Outdoor)

August 26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

August 28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

August 30 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

September Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 2 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

September 4 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

September 5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

September 7 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

September 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

September 12`````Boston, MA Fenway Park

September 13 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

September 17 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

September 23 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24 Tampa, FL MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre(Outdoor)

September 27 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater(Outdoor)

September 28 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion present. by Huntsman

October 1 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 2 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music's most enduring artists, but also one of the of the 21st century's biggest acts. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards and approaching 70 million albums, 328 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane and their double platinum album, It Won't be Soon Before Long. Maroon 5 went on to release studio albums, Hands All Over, which featured the anthemic "Moves Like Jagger," and Overexposed. The band's fifth studio album, V, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart and featured the #1 hit singles "Maps," "Animals" and "Sugar," helping the band set a record for the most #1's by a group in the Top 40 chart's 20-year history, with 9 in total. The music video for the album's GRAMMY- nominated single "Sugar" has notably logged a record setting 2+ billion views to date. Maroon 5's current 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues ( 222/ Interscope) features the global hit single "Girls Like You," which reached #1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track also claimed the #1 position on iTunes and Spotify, all while accumulating over 1.13 million Spotify streams and over 2.78 billion YouTube/ VEVO views and notably became the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. The band's most recent single "Memories" has surpassed 800 million Spotify streams and amassed over 500 million Youtube views. Adam Levine and the band played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries with more than 2,500,000 fans in attendance.

