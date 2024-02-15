Mark Howard to Release New Single 'Scarlette'

Set for release on Friday 16th February 2024, Mark Howard's pop rock single "Scarlette", dances on the delicate line between love and sorrow, beckoning listeners into a world where heartstrings are plucked by the melodies of a departed romance.

Mixed by Dave Prideaux of Sunderland Studio and mastered by Andy Stewart at The Mill, "Scarlette" reveals a tale that meanders through the passageways of Mark's personal experiences. It is an ode to a lost love, a relationship unreachable yet maintained in the amber of memory. The song's heartbeat is resonant with themes of regret, longing, and the search for meaning that leave a lasting impression on the listener's soul.

When discussing the creative process behind "Scarlette", Mark says "The song was first workshopped with my previous band on a rainy day in Cape Woolamai. Once the opening lyric, "She breaks" came bursting out, I knew what direction the song would take but it would eventually take a few years to find the right sonic atmosphere."

Phillip Island troubadour, Mark Howard has shared his musical tales across 45 countries, earning critical acclaim in both his native Australia and around the globe. While creating his debut album, "Passing Strangers", Mark transcends the borders of folk, rock, blues, and alt-country music by fusing new melodic twists with swampy grooves.

Mark finds inspiration for his symphony of creativity in the vast ocean, the wild outdoors, the magic of theatre, the desire to travel, and the universal language of music. The heart-stirring performances, the comforting embrace of family, the timeless laughter, and the deep lessons learned from difficult times are what feed his soul.

For Mark Howard, the journey is about asking you to feel, to connect, and to take a journey through the currents of the human experience. "Scarlette" invites you to enter into its melody and experience the depths of its reverberating love and grief as it makes its way across streaming platforms on Friday, 16th February 2024.