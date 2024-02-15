MUNA Set Residency in Los Angeles For New Podcast Season

The season of MUNA continues into 2024. The band recently announced the highly anticipated third season of their hugely popular podcast Gayotic, set to premiere March 27 on all podcast platforms. This season, the podcast will have weekly episodes that will also be available to watch on video via the MUNA YouTube channel.

In celebration of this announcement, the video version of the highly demanded Lucy Dacus episode was released yesterday. Gayotic has been nominated for a Queerty award for Best Podcast.

Gayotic will also take over The Largo Theater in LA on March 23, March 30 and June 6 and be joined by several very special guests for the podcast's first official live episodes (inspired by Gayotic's highly acclaimed appearance at Vulture Festival 2023 with Special Guest Meg Stalter). All Largo dates go on sale tomorrow, Friday, February 16 at 10am PT, tickets available HERE.

The band will continue to bring their life affirming live show to 2024 festivals including a headline set at Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost's MadSoul Festival, alongside congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in celebration of art and activism. The band has also been recently announced as headliners at Milwaukee Summerfest in June. More live announcements are coming soon.

In other news, MUNA have announced today that their recent Holly Humberstone collaboration “Into Your Room” will be released on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 20.

The band also recently collaborated with Empress Of, featuring on “What's Love."

MUNA 2024 North American Tour Dates

March 2, 2024 - MadSoul Festival - Orlando, FL

June 27, 2024 - Summerfest at BMO Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

Gayotic with MUNA 2024 Dates

May 23, 2024 - Largo at the Coronet - Los Angeles, CA

May 30, 2024 - Largo at the Coronet - Los Angeles, CA

June 6, 2024 - Largo at the Coronet - Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez