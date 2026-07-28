MISSION BAYFEST to Reveal Full Lineup, Side Stages Ahead of San Diego Return
Organizers detailed additional performers and stage configurations set for the waterfront festival grounds.
MISSION BAYFEST is set to return to San Diego's Mission Bay coastline, with organizers announcing the full artist lineup along with details on side stages planned for the festival grounds.
MISSION BAYFEST 2026
OCTOBER 16-18 AT SAN DIEGO'S MARINER'S POINT PARK
ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL ENTERTAINMENT AT DANCE & DISCOVERY STAGES
'STAGE ON THE SAND' & 'UNDER THE BRIDGE STAGE'
IN ADDITION TO MUSIC FROM REBELUTION, KOLOHE KAI & THE OFFSPRING, AS WELL AS STEEL PULSE, THE MOVEMENT, COMMON KINGS, SOJA, THE INTERRUPTERS, GOLDFINGER AND MANY MORE
TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT BAYFESTSD.COM
No better backdrop for Mission Bayfest than sunset along San Diego's Mariner's Point Park waterfront.
San Diego's landmark waterfront beach and bay culture event Mission Bayfest is quickly approaching, slated for October 16-18, 2026, bringing a stacked lineup of reggae, pop, and alternative talent that embodies Southern California's laid-back culture. Returning for the fifth year to Mission Beach's Mariner's Point Park, Mission Bayfest will feature headlining sets from Rebelution, Kolohe Kai, The Offspring, as well as Steel Pulse, The Movement, Common Kings, SOJA, The Interrupters, Goldfinger, The Expendables, Surfer Girl, and Jakob's Castle, the solo project of Sublime frontman Jacob Nowell, among many others (full lineup listed below). With the return of the Under The Bridge Stage, and new addition of the Stage on the Sand, this year promises even more talent discovery.
Lineup for Friday, Oct 16:
Rebelution
Steel Pulse
The Movement
Surfer Girl
The Gaslamp Killer
King Cruff
Joe Samba
Doah's Daydream
Cappo Kelley