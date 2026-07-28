MISSION BAYFEST to Reveal Full Lineup, Side Stages Ahead of San Diego Return

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MISSION BAYFEST is set to return to San Diego's Mission Bay coastline, with organizers announcing the full artist lineup along with details on side stages planned for the festival grounds.

MISSION BAYFEST 2026

OCTOBER 16-18 AT SAN DIEGO'S MARINER'S POINT PARK

ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL ENTERTAINMENT AT DANCE & DISCOVERY STAGES

'STAGE ON THE SAND' & 'UNDER THE BRIDGE STAGE'

IN ADDITION TO MUSIC FROM REBELUTION, KOLOHE KAI & THE OFFSPRING, AS WELL AS STEEL PULSE, THE MOVEMENT, COMMON KINGS, SOJA, THE INTERRUPTERS, GOLDFINGER AND MANY MORE

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT BAYFESTSD.COM

No better backdrop for Mission Bayfest than sunset along San Diego's Mariner's Point Park waterfront.

San Diego's landmark waterfront beach and bay culture event Mission Bayfest is quickly approaching, slated for October 16-18, 2026, bringing a stacked lineup of reggae, pop, and alternative talent that embodies Southern California's laid-back culture. Returning for the fifth year to Mission Beach's Mariner's Point Park, Mission Bayfest will feature headlining sets from Rebelution, Kolohe Kai, The Offspring, as well as Steel Pulse, The Movement, Common Kings, SOJA, The Interrupters, Goldfinger, The Expendables, Surfer Girl, and Jakob's Castle, the solo project of Sublime frontman Jacob Nowell, among many others (full lineup listed below). With the return of the Under The Bridge Stage, and new addition of the Stage on the Sand, this year promises even more talent discovery.

Lineup for Friday, Oct 16:

Rebelution

Steel Pulse

The Movement

Surfer Girl

The Gaslamp Killer

King Cruff

Joe Samba

Doah's Daydream

Cappo Kelley

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