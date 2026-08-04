MICHELLE LORDI AND MATTHEW PARRISH RELEASE LIVE AT DIRTY DOG

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Vocalist Michelle Lordi and bassist Matthew Parrish have released LIVE AT DIRTY DOG, a new recording that documents a performance by the duo at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Detroit.

The recording was released July 31, 2026, and is out now on all streaming platforms.

Michelle Lordi

Vocalist, educator, songwriter, bandleader and curator Michelle Lordi has received international accolades and heavy rotation on jazz/AAA radio stations in the US and abroad for her jazz and genre bending recording projects. Lordi has performed in jazz clubs, festivals and performance venues all across the US and in Europe, including Birdland, Smoke (NYC), Le Duc des Lombards (Paris), The Jazz Cruise (FLA), World Café Live, Mann Music Center, The Kimmel Center (PA). Her albums have garnered favorable reviews in Downbeat, JazzTimes, Jazziz (US), NYC Jazz Record, Jazz Journal, JazzWise (UK), JazzLife & Jaz.In (Japan). Lordi's music has been featured by NPR Music Live Sessions and Fresh Air With Terry Gross. Whether Lordi is performing American Songbook standards with jazz legends such as Houston Person, exploring experimental soundscapes in her original music or delivering her taut, mesmerizing interpretations of pop ballads, a profound love of the music she chooses to sing and the musicians she creates with is evident in every note of her vividly expressive and elegantly communicative voice. As a curator, Lordi finds joy connecting people through shared musical experience. She curated a weekly jazz session 2014-2020 in Montgomery County, PA bringing jazz students from Temple, Uarts etc, together with octogenarian jazz musicians. Lordi brings an innate ability for insightful connection, creativity, and artistic collaboration that has been honed on the bandstand to her teaching to draw out the best performances in her students.

Matthew Parrish

Matthew Parrish is a sought-after bassist, composer, arranger, producer, and educator. Renowned for his deep swing and heartfelt playing, he brings uncommon warmth and integrity to every performance—qualities that shine through his compositions and collaborations alike.

Born in Central California to hardworking, music-loving parents, Parrish was the youngest of four children. His father, a Korean War Veteran and acoustic bassist, introduced the family to global musical traditions during career deployments in Iran and Europe. Immersed in this rich international soundscape, Parrish began on trumpet in middle school but made a spontaneous, pivotal switch to acoustic bass just before his audition for Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts—a leap of faith that launched his lifelong journey in jazz.

In his teens and early twenties, Parrish performed with jazz legends including Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Bobby Durham, Cecil Payne, Johnny Coles, Harry 'Sweets' Edison. He also forged lasting musical bonds with rising peers such as Orrin Evans and Byron Landham.

A key mentorship came through touring with the legendary trombonist Al Grey, which led to performances with Clark Terry, Marion McPartland, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Lou Donaldson, Joe Cohn, Savion Glover, and Bill Charlap. After Grey's passing in 2000, Parrish continued touring and recording with prominent ensembles led by Greg Osby, Stefon Harris, and Regina Carter.

In addition to his highly regarded work as a bassist, Parrish has been recognized as a gifted composer, arranger, producer and recording engineer. His 2001 debut album Circles (Hipnotic Records) showcased his original compositions; All About Jazz praised it as an 'important addition to the acoustic contemporary canon… strongly recommended.' David R. Adler of AllMusic called it 'without a doubt one of the strongest debuts of 2001.'

In the ensuing decades, Parrish has worked as a sideman for Regina Carter, Dave Leonhardt, Ben Schachter, Wynton Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Paquito D'Rivera, Clark Terry, Etta Jones, James Williams, Harry 'Sweets' Edison, James Newton, Miri Ben-Ari, Gary Thomas, Orrin Evans, Ruth Naomi Floyd, Freddie Cole and Houston Person. He has made inspired appearances and produced albums by his partner, vocalist Michelle Lordi, such as 2019's Break Up with the Sound and 2023's Two Moons. Parrish returns as album co leader with Lordi for Live At Dirty Dog which will be released summer of 2025.

Matt has toured throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Kennedy Center, Jazz Standard, Dizzy's at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Smalls, Birdland, and every Blue Note club around the world. For the past eight years, Parrish has been a Lecturer of Music and a Director of Jazz ensembles at Princeton University.

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