MARINA Releases the LOVE + FEAR ACOUSTIC EP

Neon Gold/Atlantic recording artist MARINA has released her "LOVE + FEAR ACOUSTIC" EP. This all new EP features five exclusive acoustic recordings of songs first featured on MARINA's acclaimed new album, LOVE + FEAR, available for streaming and download HERE. Highlights include powerful versions of such tracks as "True," "Superstar," "Karma," "No More Suckers," and the hit single, "Orange Trees," the original version of which is joined by a sun-drenched companion video, streaming now via MARINA's official YouTube channel . Also available today is the companion video to the new acoustic "Superstar."

This week MARINA kicked off her long awaited North American LOVE + FEAR TOUR, with a sold out show at Toronto, ON's Rebel and will then travel the continent through early October. Support throughout the tour comes from Daya (September 10th-18th), LPX (September 20th-24th), Broods (September 26th-October 1st), and Allie X (October 4th-9th). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.MARINAofficial.co.uk/tour.

Last week saw MARINA herald the LOVE + FEAR TOUR with a spectacular live performance of "Karma" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The appearance follows MARINA's powerful live rendition of "Orange Trees" on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this year.

LOVE + FEAR marks the eagerly anticipated fourth LP from the Welsh-born artist formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds and now simply as MARINA. Comprised of two eight-song collections that together form a unified whole, the double album - which includes the singles, "Handmade Heaven," "Superstar," and the aforementioned "Orange Trees" - arrived earlier this year and was instantly met with unanimous worldwide acclaim. "MARINA Is back and better than ever," wrote Vogue, while The FADER raved, "LOVE + FEAR is pure fun. Packed with booming synths and exhilarated hooks, it's her most direct electro-pop album to date." "A mix of vulnerable and introspective songs, LOVE + FEAR centers on a longing to enjoy life," wrote ELLE, "the desire for unity within the human race, and the process of finding purpose. The result? One of MARINA's most compelling albums to date." "As (MARINA) enters into her second decade of releasing music," wrote NYLON, "LOVE + FEAR lands as both a step forward and a reminder of who she's always been as an artist." "An album of two halves, this is a singular record from a bold talent," declared NME. "If pop albums existed as a form of meaningless escapism, MARINA is keen to fly the flag for a greater, worldly purpose... in a time of pop puppetry, MARINA is the real deal." "A newfound creative clarity is apparent in 'Handmade Heaven,'" raved Rolling Stone. "The personas and world-building of her past have been replaced with somber introspection...The song sounds and feels as big as the topic at hand, carrying a wistful midtempo beat as MARINA's distinctive voice swirls around the synths." "Without her Diamonds, MARINA is making bigger pop than ever before," noted The Line of Best Fit. "Throughout the album, MARINA appears fresh-faced and clear-eyed as one can be when they've trudged through murky waters," wrote PAPER. "She's had some time to reflect and offers the forgotten wisdom that love and fear - two core human emotions - are two sides of the same coin, but she asserts that you can only act from one place or the other." LOVE + FEAR is "an album that probes metallic emotions and deep, universal insecurities," wrote The Independent, while CLASH very plainly enthused, "There's one thing for certain - MARINA's an incredible artist."





Related Articles View More Music Stories