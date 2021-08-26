MADE IN AMERICA Festival Partners With CLEAR Health Pass To Expedite & Validate COVID-Related Health Checks

The ground-breaking JAY-Z curated two-day festival, MADE IN AMERICA, returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia this Labor Day Weekend, September 4th & 5th, for the 10th year.

MADE IN AMERICA is committed to creating a safe experience for all festival goers, artists and staff. In accordance with local public health mandates and guidelines, all attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of entry to festival grounds. In order to expedite entry on to festival grounds, MADE IN AMERICA has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass technology. Health Pass is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related insights, including proof of vaccination and test results, to reduce public health risk and get people back to what they love. Attendees can complete their health screening with the CLEAR's Health Pass ahead of time and enter via the CLEAR fast lanes!

For the most efficient entry possible, every attendee should enroll with CLEAR's Health Pass before the event to complete their COVID-19 pre-screening. Once a proof of vaccination or negative test has been linked or uploaded to the platform, it can typically take between 1 - 2 hours for status to be verified. We encourage all attendees to complete this process before the event. To download CLEAR's Health Pass go to https://clear.app.link/MadeinAmerica. For more information on Health Pass go to https://www.clearme.com/healthpass

If you are under 18 years of age or do not have a smartphone, you are required to bring your vaccination card or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of arriving at the festival and photo ID to gain entry.

In addition, Clorox is collaborating with MADE IN AMERICA to ensure attendees have access to disinfecting and sanitizing products, including single-count Clorox® Scentiva® Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes along with Clorox branded hand sanitizer.

In accordance with City Of Philadelphia guidance, all attendees on festival grounds will also be required to wear masks. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org. We will continue to work closely with local city officials. The safety and health of festival attendees and staff are always our first priority.

STEPS TO ENTER THE MADE IN AMERICA "CLEAR" LANE

Health Pass by CLEAR

Get ready for the festival by downloading CLEAR for free and completing the one time enrollment to help verify your entry requirements. You'll be able to use Health Pass to enter the festival through the CLEAR Fast Lanes.

Step 1: Enroll with CLEAR to set up your pre-screening

Download the CLEAR app and tap "Get Started" on the white Health Pass tile Select Events and scroll down to choose MADE IN AMERICA Select the health screening verification option you will be providing for the event

○ Please note that it can take up to 1 hour to link to a provider

Tap "Enroll or verify your in CLEAR" to create your CLEAR member account

○ New to CLEAR? When prompted, enter your email address, phone number, and have your gov't issued photo ID ready to complete enrollment

○ Already a CLEAR member? Use the email address associated with your membership and snap a quick selfie to verify your identity

Follow prompts to securely confirm your proof of vaccination or link to your preferred lab provider

Step 2: Before arriving at MADE IN AMERICA, Open the CLEAR app to complete your Health Pass

Confirm your identity with a quick selfie Tap "Open Health Pass" to get your result. Green means you're good to go!

Having trouble with Health Pass? Reach out to the CLEAR team by calling 855-CLEARME, tapping "Get In Touch" in the app, or by stopping by the CLEAR tent outside the main festival entrance for assistance from a CLEAR ambassador!

Trust and transparency are CLEAR's top priority, and with Health Pass, users are always in control of their health information. Personal information is only used to deliver a frictionless and secure experience with CLEAR and MADE IN AMERICA. You can read more details about this in CLEAR's Privacy Policy here.

How to link your COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 test results in Health Pass:

Link to your vaccine or test record once for a seamless Health Pass experience!

● Upload a photo of your CDC Vaccine Card

○ When prompted to add your vaccination, select 'add your vaccination card'

○ Take a photo of your vaccination card and confirm your vaccine information

■ Please note, the photo of your CDC card is used to generate a green or red Health Pass. You will not be able to access it again after it is taken.

● Digitally link a vaccine

○ Select your vaccine provider in the menu or by searching 'other providers'. Log-in to your patient portal and follow instructions to securely link your account with CLEAR. The CLEAR app is integrated with select healthcare providers and pharmacies.

■ If you are unable to find your provider in search, CLEAR may not be able to link with them at this time. Please go back and upload a photo of your CDC Vaccine Card!

■ Check that your COVID-19 vaccine appears in your patient portal, if not we recommend you reach out to your provider directly.

○ If found, your results will link automatically and it may take up to 1 hour to verify your results within Health Pass - do not try to resync your results

● Digitally link a COVID-19 test result

○ Select your testing provider in the menu, if you don't see your testing provider, select 'other providers' and search for your provider. Log-in to your patient portal and follow instructions to securely link your account with CLEAR.

■ The CLEAR app is integrated with select healthcare providers and pharmacies. If you are unable to find your provider or unable to link a test, please be prepared to bring a physical copy of your test results and your ID to the festival entrance.