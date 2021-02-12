Liquid Stranger Shares 8 Floor-Rattling 'Psychonaut' Remixes

Liquid Stranger makes his glorious return to the release radar with a slew of new reworks. Celebrating the one-year anniversary since the release of his renowned ASCENSION EP, the renowned Swedish dubstep powerhouse is back with a blistering 9-track remix EP of 'Psychonaut'. This time around, he's enlisted remix duties from the likes of 12th Planet, AstroLizard, Blanke, Hydraulix, Krischvn, LICK, LUZCID, and Mersiv. The 'Psychonaut' (Remixes) are out now across all streaming platforms via the venerated WAKAAN imprint.

The 8-track EP immediately kicks off with the original track, featuring a bevy of bleeps and bloops, warbly basslines, and infectiously high-octane energy. The propelling rhythm eventually slows down, leaving the listener in a heady daze while audibly instilling a palpably raw sonic intensity. Near the end, a voice can be heard announcing the concept of a 'psychonaut', which further enhances the overall atmospherically cosmic ambiance of the tune.

