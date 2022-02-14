Lilith Czar Joins The Trinity Of Terror Tour

Following her striking transformation last year, Lilith Czar has captivated audiences with her new album Created From Filth And Dust. Today she is thrilled to announce that she will be bringing these songs across the US as support on The Trinity Of Terror Tour, featuring Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills.

The tour kicks off on March 17th in Mesa, with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Chicago, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, and more. Czar, who recently toured with Evanescence and Halestorm, is thrilled to return to the stage this spring and shares:

"I'm very excited to be opening up for the Trinity Of Terror tour this spring! I truly admire all three bands from their unique artistry, dramatic showmanship, dedication to their music and all they have cultivated and created. This tour is destined to bring all the fans attending a night to remember filled with thrilling entertainment, heart, but most notably everything we love about rock n' roll, it's community and the love and passion we all have for music. Can't wait to hit the road! See you soon."

Following The Trinity Of Terror Tour Lilith will also be performing on select shows with Three Days Grace, as well as supporting Godsmack. Fans can also catch her at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL this May. For a full list of all upcoming shows, please see below or visit here.

Lilith Czar arrives with the force of an otherworldly thunder, arising in visceral rebirth from an untimely grave of surrender and sacrifice. Her voice is the sound of supernatural determination, summoned with a confessional vulnerability and unapologetic authenticity. The girl who was Juliet Simms - her dreams discouraged and dismissed, her identity confined and controlled - is no more. In her place stands Lilith Czar, a new vessel forged in unbridled willpower and unashamed desire.

Tour Dates

03/17/22 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

03/18/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

03/19/22 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic (SOLD OUT)

03/21/22 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House (SOLD OUT)

03/22/22 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

03/23/22 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

03/25/22 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

03/26/22 - Magna, UT - The Great Saltair Amphitheatre

03/27/22 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center (SOLD OUT)

03/29/22 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

03/30/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

04/01/22 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

04/02/22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/03/22 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena (SOLD OUT)

04/04/22 - West Fargo, ND - Butler Machinery Arena

04/06/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

04/07/22 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center (SOLD OUT)

04/08/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion at Indiana State Fairgrounds

04/09/22 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena (SOLD OUT)

04/11/22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

04/13/22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

04/14/22 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

04/15/22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount (SOLD OUT)

04/16/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

04/19/22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall (w/Three Days Grace)

04/22/22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (w/Godsmack)

04/23/22 - Orlando, FL - Tinker Field (w/Godsmack)

04/25/22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa (w/Three Days Grace)

04/26/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall (w/Three Days Grace)

04/28/22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (w/Godsmack)

04/29/22 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC (w/Three Days Grace)

04/30/22 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center (w/Godsmack)

05/02/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's (w/Three Days Grace)

05/03/22 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre (w/Three Days Grace)

05/04/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (w/Three Days Grace)

05/06/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Arena (w/Godsmack)

05/07/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center (w/Godsmack)

05/20/22 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran Home Loans Amphitheater

05/21/22 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

05/22/22 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville