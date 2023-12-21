Levitate Music And Arts Festival Loyalty Tickets On Sale Now

Levitate Music and Arts Festival is pleased to announce today that loyalty tickets are on sale now for their 2024 signature summertime celebration on July 5th, 6th and 7th.

Returning to the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA, the 11th annual event on Fourth of July weekend will once again offer an eclectic, family friendly mix of national and regional musical talent, curated gourmet food and beverage offerings, artisan goods for purchase, activities, skate demonstrations and more.

Multi-day Loyalty Tickets can be purchased exclusively by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2283329®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FWWW.LEVITATEMUSICFESTIVAL.COM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ and Levitate is excited to offer their most loyal fans the lowest price possible for the hallmark community celebration, on top of eliminating ticketing fees for this year's event. Organizers are pleased to make them available for the holiday season of gift giving so fans can plan their Fourth Of July filled with sand, sun and immaculate vibes. To receive the latest information about tickets and weekend passes, sign up for the newsletter here.

The beloved East Coast annual event celebrated a banner year in 2023 with the 10 year anniversary of the summer festival and the 20 year anniversary of the Levitate brand. The festival sold tens of thousands of tickets each day and saw marquee performances from 9x Grammy-Award winning artist Brandi Carlile, her first time ever playing Levitate, plus Goose, Ziggy Marley, Stick Figure, Lucius, Trey Anastasio and so much more.

The festival footprint included art installations and live muralists, Kids Zone, added artisans and food vendors (more than ever before) plus expanded activities like pro skate exhibitions with local hero Nora Vasconcellos. With its humble beginnings as a beloved community surf and skate shop at the apex of East Coast surf culture, it has now grown to not only Levitate Music and Arts Festival but a year-round live music venue, clothing brand, youth summer camps and their own 501(c)(3) non-profit that helps to connect kids with music, arts and outdoor education in communities where accessibility may not be possible.

This focus on community is a gold standard for the principles of Levitate not only as a festival but as a brand. Their acute ability to showcase not only the bounty of local creatives and businesses in New England, but also national, world-renowned talent together so gracefully demonstrates the company's overall mission to celebrate and encourage a more connected community and world at large.

Levitate was founded in 2003 as a community-focused surf and skate shop that steadily grew through local support and grassroots marketing. Over the past 20 years, these original core values of community, creativity and a connectedness to nature have been woven through all aspects of Levitate's growth — from the development of its apparel line to their highly sought-after kids outdoors and creative summer camps; the expansion of its flagship store to an outdoor restaurant, music and events venue; the continued success of their signature festivals, Levitate Music & Arts Festival, and Levitate Flannel Jam, and most recently - the launch of the non profit Levitate Foundation 501(c)(3).

One percent of each ticket sold will be contributed to the Levitate Foundation, a non-profit whose mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors.

Photo credit: courtesy of Levitate Music and Arts Festival