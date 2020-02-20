Lauv Delivers New Single 'Modern Loneliness'

With the release of his debut album on the horizon, pop visionary Lauv has today delivered an anthemic new single for the technology driven generation: "Modern Loneliness". The power ballad is both a statement and a commentary on our current society, where we are increasingly "alone together." "Modern Loneliness" will be featured on Lauv's highly anticipated upcoming album, ~how i'm feeling~, which is set for release on March 6, 2020.

Listen below!

Lauv said on the song, "This is my favorite song on the album and the most important song I feel I've ever made. There is a lot of loneliness out there. We all feel it. But there is also a lot of love waiting for us and I hope this song can be a catalyst for that."

Lauv has quietly and steadily become one of pop's brightest rising stars. The artist has released all of his music completely independently with billions of streams to his name, while writing for some of the biggest stars in the world and simultaneously selling out shows all over the world as a headliner. And he has done all of this without releasing an album.

Accepting and celebrating the multiple facets of ourselves is a theme throughout Lauv's debut album ~how i'm feeling~. The artist has been open about his own struggles with anxiety and depression and has taken action on the issue with his Blue Boy Foundation, which supports programs that help young people feel more comfortable reaching out for help with mental health. In 2019, he launched the "My Blue Thoughts" initiative, a community building mechanism for fans to anonymously write down or record whatever is on their mind, as a way to engage with people around the world who may be having similar experiences.

In addition to his new album, Lauv recently announced dates for his upcoming ~how i'm feeling world tour~ world tour. Encompassing 65+ dates, the outing will mark the largest U.S. shows of Lauv's career and will hit iconic venues in the US such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, CO and two nights at the The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Click HERE for more info.





