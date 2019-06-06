Latin Artist Obregon Releases ASI

Obregon--the rising 21-year-old vocalist, record producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist hailing from Caracas, Venezuela--releases his new single "Así" today via RED MUSIC. Known for his awareness of electronic music and ability to effortlessly mix it with his Latin roots, Obregon collaborated with Dutch producer Brisk on "Así" to create what he describes as a "Latin club anthem." CLICK HERE to listen to the anthem andHERE to watch its music video.

After generating attention with his viral hit "Que Quieres De Mi" and his collaboration with Micro TDH on "Quiero Demonstrarte," Obregon is back with "Así" coming off a signing with Sony Music's artist development record label, RED MUSIC. The song marks a new era for the young Venezuelan artist, who has already managed to accrue over 15 million worldwide streams to date and chart on the Spotify Viral 50 in 8 countries. With new music on the horizon and a whole list of collaborators, this is only the beginning for Obregon.



About Obregon

Juan Andrés Obregon, known professionally as Obregon, is a Venezuelan Latin music singer, songwriter and record producer. Juan was born into a family of five in Caracas, Venezuela and spent his entire youth in Caracas going to a German school and pursuing multiple goals, such as music, swimming, and golf.



At the age of 14, he started learning to play the guitar and was part of an indie-rock band, functioning as the composer, singer, and guitarist. After a few years, he decided to follow his own path and began to write songs as a solo artist.



Juan performed golf at such a level that he got offered a scholarship to play golf in the United States. Despite this opportunity, he followed his heart and decided to go for his musical career. At the age of 19, he moved away from his home country and family in Venezuela to study at the Music Media and Arts at the University of Marburg in Germany.



Obregon was looking for something new. The music he was making felt like he was "trying to be someone else." In August of 2017, Obregon released the tropical song "Take Me," together with Venezuelan producer OLYK and singer Mariana Thielen. To kick off 2018, Obregon teamed up with Victor Porfidio to release an official remix for Lemmaroy's song "Fault Lines" via Sony Music Mexico. That same year, Obregon released his breakout single "Que Quieres De Mi," which would set the tone for his music moving forward and kick off his career as a Latin recording artist.



Obregon's new single "Así" is available worldwide now.





