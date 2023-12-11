Larry Fleet Sets the 'Earned It' Tour for 2024

After a momentous year headlining shows across the U.S., including a sold-out gig at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, road-tested troubadour Larry Fleet today announces his headlining The Earned It Tour set to launch at the top of 2024. The tour, presented by Campers Inn, will feature special guests Austin Williams, Dalton Dover, and Everette.

“There's nothing like being on the road,” explains Fleet. “Connecting with fans each night and hearing them sing along brings my music to life in a way that nothing else can.”

Named after his recently released third studio album, Earned It, the 21-date trek will highlight Fleet's catalog of blue-collar anthems, like Gold-certified “Where I Find God” and album standout “Things I Take For Granted,” powered by his lauded performance chops that can “take you to goosebumps city in a hurry” (Whiskey Riff).

The Earned It Tour will kick off in Johnson City, Tenn. mid-February and continue throughout the spring with notable stops in Atlanta and Boston before concluding in Houston, Texas in April. Public on sale begins this Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local.

SEE THE EARNED IT TOUR

Feb. 15 – Johnson City, Tenn. – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts^

Feb. 16 – Raleigh, N.C. – The Ritz Raleigh^

Feb. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. – Tabernacle^

Feb. 29 – Birmingham, Ala. – Iron City^

March 1 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Fillmore Charlotte^

March 2 – Richmond, Va. – The National^

March 7 – Saint Louis, Mo. – The Pageant#

March 8 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave/Eagles Club#

March 9 – West Des Moines, Iowa – Val Air Ballroom#

March 14 – St. Petersburg, Fla. – Jannus Live^

March 15 – Fort Myers, Fla. – The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon^

March 21 – Memphis, Tenn. – Minglewood Hall#

March 22 – New Orleans, La. – The Fillmore New Orleans#

April 4 – Boston, Mass. – House of Blues Boston*

April 5 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Brooklyn Bowl*

April 6 – Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore Silver Spring*

April 11 – Shipshewana, Ind. – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center*

April 12 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Intersection*

April 13 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Electric City*

April 18 – Fort Worth, Texas – Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall*

April 19 – Houston, Texas – House of Blues Houston*



Indicates special guest

* Austin Williams

^ Dalton Dover

# Everette

ABOUT LARRY FLEET

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet long before landing his recording contract with Big Loud Records.

Six years in, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard, and his third effort, Earned It, out now. Saving Country Music puts it simply: “If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet.”

A road-tested live show standout, Fleet wrapped 2022 and 2023 with his headlining One For The Road Tour and Larry Fleet Live, respectively, following up crowd-winning opening slots supporting Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Pardi, and many more. He just announced his upcoming headlining run, The Earned It Tour, set for the top of 2024.

Photo by Kaiser Cunningham