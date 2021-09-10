Lakookala Releases New Single 'Lonely Summer'

Los Angeles based artist Lakookala is back with a fresh new hit entitled "Lonely Summer". Flawlessly capturing the collective chaos of 2020, the emotional new single comes perfectly paired with a dynamic DIY video. Glitchy and trippy by nature, the video is a great fit for the single as Lakookala aka Nicole, shot the video at home in quarantine.

The minimalist experience has been captured by many as we were all stuck at home, tackling life one day at a time. And the lonely summer sound is very reminiscent of the California summertime sadness vibe...we're here for it. The alternative and post-punk style that Nicole embodies is angsty yet soulful; her unique sound offers an introspective experience unlike any other.

Follow Lakookala HERE for more info.

You can watch "Lonely Summer" on YouTube below!