LOBO Reimagines 'Me And You And a Dog Named Boo,' 'I'd Love You To Want Me' and More

Time Life has released four digital albums from pop/rock favorite Lobo today, including "If I Could Do It Over: The Acoustic Hits." The new collection reimagines Lobo's biggest songs and personal favorites as if they were recorded today for the very first time. "Faithful" (previously unavailable in the United States), covers album "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" and newly recorded versions (in premium quality audio) of hit songs in "Timeless: The Very Best" are also now available on all major streaming platforms, as well as videos from live performances on Lobo's new official YouTube channel. Lobo's dreamy love songs dominated the Adult Contemporary charts for decades with 12 Top 20 AC hits and four AC #1s and have remained popular around the world ever since with Lobo logging over a million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

"'If I Could Do it Over' is like opening my brain and starting again," describes Kent LaVoie, who writes and records as Lobo. "The album concept is what my songs would sound like if I recorded demos of them today - it's something that says 'yesterday today.'"

"Back when I first started writing songs," he continues, "I had a four-track recorder and it took me forever to make a demo. So when I started working on this album, I thought, 'I'm going to do these songs like I would have demoed them in the old days but with today's phenomenal recording quality,' thanks to the advent of Pro Tools and (longtime collaborator) Billy Aerts constantly encouraging me to use it. There are a lot of things on this album that aren't on the original records or demos...things like more guitar parts, my voice is more in your face and it's essentially acoustic: there's no bottom end, no drums, no bass, but there are some synthesizers." "For color," adds Aerts.

"Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" features the songwriter covering classics written by others including "Different Drum" (made popular by Linda Ronstadt and Stone Poneys), Paul Anka's "It Doesn't Matter Anymore," "Let It Be Me" (popularized by The Everly Brothers) and more.

"Faithful" was originally released in Asia in 1996 (under a different name) and is best known for its title track, which was written by Aerts for his wife and has amassed more than 2 million views on YouTube. "I sang that whole song in one take," LaVoie recalls. "I mean, 'I'd Love You To Want Me' took me something like eight months to get the vocal just right. This was a hard song for me to sing and I don't know how I did it to this day. And it has the best harmonica break on it in the world." The remainder of the songs on the album were co-written by Lobo and Aerts.

"Timeless: The Very Best" includes recently recorded versions of Lobo's biggest songs and fan favorites that deliver the hits in the highest quality of audio possible, such as the #1 Adult Contemporary hits "Me and You and a Dog Named Boo," "I'd Love You to Want Me," "Don't Expect Me to Be Your Friend" and the Top 5 "It Sure Took a Long, Long Time," "How Can I Tell Her" and "Don't Tell Me Goodnight."