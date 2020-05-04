Kvelertak Share Video Clip From 'Live From Your Living Room' Quarantine Streaming Show

On April 10, while much of the world was under lockdown, acclaimed Norwegian band KVELERTAK performed a special live stream show, "Live From Your Living Room," at empty Norwegian venue Artilleriverkstedet via website Vierlive. More than 5,000 fans tuned in from across the globe to watch the one-hour set and join in a live chat.



Now, the band have shared a video clip from the event.



Watch "Bråtebrann (Live From Your Living Room)" below!



Couldn't make the original time? Or perhaps you just forgot it was happening? You can also still see the whole set in full, at whatever time suits you, for a limited period. Just head over to this location to gain access.



When announcing the show, the band explained, "KVELERTAK ONE DAY WORLD TOUR! We had over three weeks left of our European tour when everything started closing down and we had to get back home. Like so many of you right now, we don't know when we can get back to work and out on the road again. But only boring people get bored. So while we're waiting for the apocalypse to either wipe us all out or just pass us by this time, we are inviting ourselves into your homes for our Kvelertak One Day World Tour. It'll be a different type of show (obviously) than you've seen us do before and we'll do some kind of Q&A as well. There will be a special event t-shirt for sale and we'll put our new tour merch store up online. Hope to see all our fans worldwide for this one. Take care, stay safe, stay home!"



Go here for the range of special merch.



Kvelertak's long-awaited fourth studio album Splid is out now via Rise Records. It is the first record from the band since 2016's Nattesferd and is also the recorded debut of their new singer, Ivar Nikolaisen, who joined the group in 2018. The album was recorded with Kurt Ballou (Converge, Code Orange, Zeal & Ardor, Every Time I Die, Dillinger Escape Plan, High On Fire) at Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.



Watch the video for "Crack Of Doom," which features Troy Sanders of Mastodon and was directed by the award-winning, renowned Norwegian stills photographer and music video director Stian Andersen.



Listen to the studio version of "Bråtebrann."





Related Articles View More Music Stories