Korean Pop Artist Seori Releases New Single 'Lovers in the Night'

Today, Korean pop/R&B artist and songwriter, Seori releases her new single and accompanying music video, "Lovers In The Night" via ATISPAUS/88rising Records/12Tone Music. The track is a bittersweet song about the rush and uncertainty of new love. The track was co-written by MØ, whose single "Lean On" with Major Lazer and DJ Snake has been certified 4x Platinum by RIAA in the US and Madison Emiko Love (Selena Gomez, Halsey, Madison Beer) and produced by Albin Nedler (Avicii, One Direction, DNCE) and Kristoffer Fogelmark (Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Demi Lovato). Throughout the track, Seori sings nostalgically about a night that has yet to end, showcasing an electrifying new side to her artistry.

In the music video for "Lovers In The Night", Seori depicts the emotional changes of various couples that take place over the course of one night. The "Lovers In The Night" music video was directed by Young Hoon Lee (TWICE, GOT7), who had previously directed Seori's music videos for "?depacse ohw" and "Trigger". In contrast to Seori's previous music videos that have depicted her dreamy and sentimental side, the "Lovers In The Night" music video highlights her free and confident side.

On "Lovers In The Night", Seori shared: "When the melody to 'Lovers In The Night' first came to me, I was very excited because at that time, I was also writing lyrics about a passionate love. It was such a good match. It was my first time singing a fast paced song like this, but overall it was such a fun challenge. In addition, it was an honor and at the same, fun to virtually work with industry leading producers. 'Lovers In The Night' allowed me to experience a lot of new things. I would like to share what I felt and learned making this new song with my audience by sharing this new song!"

"Lovers In The Night" commemorates Seori's signing to 88rising, the pioneering music and media collective synonymous with elevating Asian talent from East to West. "The moment I heard Seori's music, I saw the potential in her both as an artist and a storyteller," says 88rising Founder & CEO Sean Miyashiro. "Seori has a unique voice and quality that sets her apart from any other artist in Korea. 88rising is very excited to release her new single 'Lovers In The Night'. We will continually work with Seori to bring her artistic vision to life. This is just the beginning of our chapter, and we are honored to be on this journey with her."

Seori began her career with a series of covers posted to YouTube, but quickly cemented her status as an artist who isn't afraid to break against the mold with the 2020 release of her extended play "?depacse ohw" and her groundbreaking single, "Trigger" with its coinciding music video. Both projects were released with a companion graphic novel which features Seori as the main character. As a standout with one of the most unique voices coming out of Korea today, Seori writes or co-writes most of her music and employs an edgier and darker aesthetic.