King Princess Returns With CHEAP QUEEN

May. 31, 2019  

Rising pop star King Princess premieres a new song "Cheap Queen" today-listen here. The track is the first offering from her forthcoming debut album for Mark Ronson's Zelig Records and Columbia Records.

This weekend, King Princess will perform at Governors Ball in New York. The performance follows a sold-out headline tour across North America and debut at Coachella, with further festival and headline shows planned around the world including Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Leeds Festival and more.

"Cheap Queen" follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 200 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God" which has streamed over 17 million times to date.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way. King Princess' debut album is set to for release this year.

KING PRINCESS LIVE

June 1

Governors Ball

New York, NY

June 16

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Manchester, TN

June 22

Firefly Music Festival

Dover, DE

June 24

The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

Dublin, Ireland

June 26

Heaven

London, United Kingdom

June 28

Glastonbury Festival

Pilton, United Kingdom

June 29

Rockwerchter

Werchter, Belgium

July 27

West Riverfront Park

Detroit, MI

July 28

West Riverfront Park

Detroit, MI

August 3

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Montreal, Canada

August 23

Domaine National De Saint-Cloud

Saint Cloud, France

August 24

Richfield Avenue, Reading

Reading, United Kingdom

August 25

Leeds Festival

Leeds, United Kingdom


