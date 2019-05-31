King Princess Returns With CHEAP QUEEN

Rising pop star King Princess premieres a new song "Cheap Queen" today-listen here. The track is the first offering from her forthcoming debut album for Mark Ronson's Zelig Records and Columbia Records.

This weekend, King Princess will perform at Governors Ball in New York. The performance follows a sold-out headline tour across North America and debut at Coachella, with further festival and headline shows planned around the world including Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Leeds Festival and more.

"Cheap Queen" follows a breakout 2018 for King Princess. Her debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 200 million streams to date, while her debut EP, Make My Bed, was released to widespread critical acclaim. Since the release, King Princess has gone to collaborate with Fiona Apple for the reimagining of "I Know" earlier this year and share the critically acclaimed "Pussy Is God" which has streamed over 17 million times to date.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. The product of a musical family, she spent much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father's Brooklyn studio, learning guitar and piano along the way. King Princess' debut album is set to for release this year.

KING PRINCESS LIVE

June 1 Governors Ball New York, NY June 16 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Manchester, TN June 22 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE June 24 The Academy, Middle Abbey Street Dublin, Ireland June 26 Heaven London, United Kingdom June 28 Glastonbury Festival Pilton, United Kingdom June 29 Rockwerchter Werchter, Belgium July 27 West Riverfront Park Detroit, MI July 28 West Riverfront Park Detroit, MI August 3 Parc Jean-Drapeau Montreal, Canada August 23 Domaine National De Saint-Cloud Saint Cloud, France August 24 Richfield Avenue, Reading Reading, United Kingdom August 25 Leeds Festival Leeds, United Kingdom





