Kierra Sheard to Receive the BMI Impact Award at the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

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Award-winning artist and songwriter Kierra Sheard will receive the BMI Impact Award at the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in recognition of her career and impact on the future of gospel music. The event will take place at BMI’s Nashville office on Tuesday, July 21st.

Throughout the ceremony, BMI will also honor the songwriters, producers and music publishers of the past year’s 25 most-performed gospel songs in the United States. The BMI Gospel Song, Songwriter and Publisher of the Year will also be named during the ceremony. The private event will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

“Kierra Sheard is one of the most influential and dynamic voices in gospel music today. Through her exceptional talents and commitment to inspiring others, Kierra continues to shape the genre and impact audiences around the world,” said Brewton. “It’s a privilege to recognize her remarkable achievements and contributions to gospel music. We look forward to celebrating Kierra’s success and honoring all our award-winning songwriters and publishers during a special afternoon of fellowship and music.”

Kierra Sheard is an acclaimed gospel recording artist, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur who has become one of the most influential figures in contemporary Gospel music. Born into Gospel royalty as the daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer and pastor Karen Clark Sheard and Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Sr., pastor of Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ, Sheard blends traditional gospel with contemporary R&B influences, and has expanded the reach of gospel music to a new generation of listeners.

Since making her debut as a solo artist with I Owe You in 2004, Sheard has gone on to release multiple chart-topping albums and singles that have resonated with audiences worldwide. Her studio albums have earned positions on Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart, including five albums reaching #1, with several of her singles having reached the Billboard Gospel Airplay and Hot Gospel Songs charts. Her critically acclaimed album KIERRA (2020) earned widespread praise.

Throughout her career, Sheard has received numerous honors, including four GRAMMY Award nominations, seven Stellar Awards, three Dove Awards, four BMI Awards and she was named BMI’s Gospel Songwriter of the Year in 2022, a testament to her excellence in recording, songwriting, and performance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kierra Sheard

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