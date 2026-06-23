Kid Sistr to Play Fall North American Tour Supporting The Wrecks

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Fresh off the release of their new EP, American Teenage Prophecy, the Los Angeles-based indie trio Kid Sistr will play an autumn tour alongside The Wrecks. The run of shows kicks off October 15 in Salt Lake City at The Depot, before moving on across North America for additional performances in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Nashville and others before culminating in San Francisco on November 25 at The Regency Ballroom.

General on-sale begins this Friday at 10am local time. Tickets and more information are available here. The band consists of Sabel (guitar/vocals), Becca Webster (drums/vocals) and Sara Keden (bass/vocals).

American Teenage Prophecy was co-produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Dua Lipa) at her home studio in Los Angeles. In the build-up to release, the band shared “sshow,” the title track “American Teenage Prophecy,” an ode to sapphic love, “Maniac,” and “Boys In Skirts." Listen to the record here.

Kid Sistr Tour Dates:

(all dates supporting The Wrecks)

10/15/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/17/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/19/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/20/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/22/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/23/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/24/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/27/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/28/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

10/29/26 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/30/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/01/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

11/03/26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/04/26 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

11/06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/07/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

11/08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

11/13/26 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

11/15/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/17/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/18/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

11/19/26 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East

11/21/26 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/22/26 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

11/24/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/25/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Photo Credit: Tanner Deutsch

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