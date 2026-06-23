Kid Sistr to Play Fall North American Tour Supporting The Wrecks
General on-sale begins this Friday at 10am local time.
Fresh off the release of their new EP, American Teenage Prophecy, the Los Angeles-based indie trio Kid Sistr will play an autumn tour alongside The Wrecks. The run of shows kicks off October 15 in Salt Lake City at The Depot, before moving on across North America for additional performances in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Nashville and others before culminating in San Francisco on November 25 at The Regency Ballroom.
General on-sale begins this Friday at 10am local time. Tickets and more information are available here. The band consists of Sabel (guitar/vocals), Becca Webster (drums/vocals) and Sara Keden (bass/vocals).
American Teenage Prophecy was co-produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Dua Lipa) at her home studio in Los Angeles. In the build-up to release, the band shared “sshow,” the title track “American Teenage Prophecy,” an ode to sapphic love, “Maniac,” and “Boys In Skirts." Listen to the record here.
Kid Sistr Tour Dates:
(all dates supporting The Wrecks)
10/15/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/17/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/19/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/20/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/22/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/23/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/24/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
10/27/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
10/28/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
10/29/26 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/30/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/01/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
11/03/26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/04/26 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
11/06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/07/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
11/08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
11/13/26 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
11/15/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/17/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/18/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
11/19/26 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East
11/21/26 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/22/26 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
11/24/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/25/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Photo Credit: Tanner Deutsch