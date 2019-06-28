Kevin Gates Makes Massive Return With Summer Anthem PUSH IT

Bread Winners Association recording artist Kevin Gates is bouncing back in a big way with today's premiere of a relentless and powerful new anthem. "Push It" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; the track's companion video - which stars an unstoppable Gates in the best shape of his life, training persistently for his biggest fight yet - is streaming now at the multi-platinum rap superstar's official YouTube channel below!

"'Push It' is about conquering yourself," says Gates. "Sometimes, your biggest obstacle is you. A warrior's greatest gold is truth. In the Muhammed Ali way, I'm going to show you how great I am. The idea for the video is me fighting the Old Kevin and becoming the New Kevin. I'm making the transition from a fed-up guy with a good heart and great character traits, into a man with a great heart and no fed-up character traits. It's opening the process for the world to see. It starts with 'Push It.'"

Listen here:

"Push It" heralds Gates' hugely anticipated new album, I'M HIM - the enigmatic figure's first official album release in more than three years, following 2016's now-classic debut, ISLAH. Gates has been releasing a constant stream of music since his debut album. Despite his legal challenges and incarceration circumstances over the past three years, the Baton Rouge-raised emcee hasn't stopped delivering heavy-hitting music to his fans, including BY ANY MEANS 2, CHAINED TO THE CITY, LUCA BRASI 3, and his latest ONLY THE GENERALS GON UNDERSTAND, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The six-track project - which includes such acclaimed singles as "Big Gangsta" and "#Yukatán" - has fast proven another smash for Gates, now with over TK million streams

ISLAH affirmed Kevin Gates as one of hip-hop's greatest new stars, second only to Drake as the best-selling hip-hop artist of 2016. One of the rare major hip hop releases to contain no featured artists, the album made an incredible chart debut upon its January 2016 arrival, entering Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart at #1 while also coming in at #2 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 with sales in excess of 110,000 - Gates' biggest sales week to date. ISLAH of course includes a pair of smashes in the 3x platinum certified "Really Really" and the 4x platinum, top 20 blockbuster, "2 Phones," the latter of which ascended to #17 on Billboard's overall "Hot 100" - Gates' highest charting mainstream single to date. What's more, Gates' distinctive accompanying visuals saw him ranked by the New York Times as the #5 most-watched artist on YouTube in the US between January 2016 and April 2017. Indeed, "Really Really" has drawn more than 222 millionviews thus far HERE, while "2 Phones" has earned a remarkable 271 million views and counting via YouTube alone.

Long hailed as an electrifying live performer, Gates - who recently lit up Rolling Loud Miami - will celebrate I'M HIM with a range of summer tour dates, including headline shows and a support run with his Atlantic Records labelmate Cardi B. The schedule begins with a headline performance at "DTLR Presents Summer Kickoff 2k19," set for July 12th at Baltimore, MD's Royal Farms Arena, and then continues through the month. Additional tour dates will be announced soon. For updates and ticket availability, please visit www.kvngates.com.

KEVIN GATES ON TOUR 2019

*more live dates to be announced soon*

JULY

12 - Baltimore, MD - Dtlr Presents Summer Kickoff 2k19

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *

24 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Arena *

26 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena *

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

31 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena *

* w/CARDI B





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You