Kacey Johansing Shares Title Track From New Album

Check out the title track off the new album from Kacey Johansing, No Better Time.

Check out the title track off the new album from Kacey Johansing, No Better Time.

The single is a propulsive slice of 70's indebted indie folk that recalls contemporaries like Weyes Blood and Angel Olsen. Opening with an instantly memorable guitar lead before erupting with glistening piano and humming synths, the deceptively bright song sees Johansing confront alcoholic and abusive men she's encountered throughout her life.



In addition to her solo records, Johansing performs as a member of Hand Habits, and runs the expertly curated Night Bloom Records, which includes artists such as Alex Bleeker (Real Estate), Mariee Sioux, and more.



Produced by Johansing and multi-instrumentalist Tim Ramsey (Vetiver, Fruit Bats), engineered by Tyler Karmen (DIIV, Alvvays) and mixed by Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith, Cat Power), the album includes contributions from Todd Dahlhoff (Feist, Devendra Banhart), Trevor Beld Jimenez (Parting Lines) and Amir Yaghmai (Julian Casablancas + The Voidz).





No Better Time is expected on November 20th from Night Bloom Records.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You