Joya Mooi Reveals Lush Video For Soulful New Track I CAN DO BETTER

Amsterdam-born artist Joya Mooi has unveiled soulful new single 'I Can Do Better', her second release of 2019, via Nine And A Half. The follow-up to her March single 'Rice In Foil', the track also comes with a music video shot and directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom Fassaert.



Featuring a verse from fellow Dutch singer-songwriter Pink Oculus, 'I Can Do Better' deploys a minimalist beat that ensures Joya's irresistible vocals come to the fore. The track's carefree vibe allows it to tackle the complex themes of mental health and self-care in a way that gives hope for the future rather than dwelling too much on the past.

"I often think society looks upon mental issues or working on yourself as a temporary thing, while I'm on a daily basis occupied with keeping myself mentally in check," Joya explains. "So I am very aware on boundaries for example, to keep my energy in check to temper depressive thoughts. And because I knew that Pink Oculus was also dealing with similar things, I sent her a draft of this song and it immediately triggered her to write her dope verse. So I am very proud of our collaboration."



The official video for 'I Can Do Better' includes shots of Joya with her family, while also shifting between



Characterised by her background as a conservatory-trained musician, Joya has been strongly influenced by jazz, hip-hop and R&B - as well as her South African roots and experiences as part of a new generation from the African diaspora.



Pairing skilled production with lyrical complexity and alluring vocals, 'I Can Do Better' sees Joya Mooi apply her classically-trained talents to the pop sphere.





