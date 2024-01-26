Josh Abbott Band Releases New LP 'Somewhere Down The Road'

The Josh Abbott Band releases their seventh studio LP Somewhere Down The Road via their Pretty Damn Tough label.

Produced by Dwight A. Baker (Flatland Cavalry), the new album is their first full-length since 2020 and is the first featuring a newly reconfigured lineup. Sonically, thematically and lyrically, the album represents the very beginning of a new chapter for the long-running band.

The band's Somewhere Down The Road tour starts tonight at Key West's Mile 0 Fest before continuing through Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, St. Louis and the band's debut performance at Stagecoach Festival in April. For a full list of dates, please visit joshabbottband.com.

The album has already received early praise from American Songwriter, Music Row, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, CMT, Country Central, All Country News and more while most recent single “She'll Always Be” was named a Song You Need to Hear by Taste of Country and the album was included in Rolling Stone's Country Music 2024 Preview.

“This new album feels like we're starting part 3 of our book with an additional set of characters and a new plot,” shares Abbott. “There's a new chemistry and with that comes new tones and ideas. This album has a lot to say, and while we've always been personal with our music, this one has some venting and feistiness.”

“For this album we went back to our roots with Dwight Baker and his talent for dialing in tones, challenging someone, and relaxing them, producing the record. With the combination of Dwight, our new band members, and tenured members, we have introduced a whole new sound.”

Recorded at Baker's Matchbox Studios in Austin, the album features longtime members Eddie Villanueva (drums), Austin Davis (banjo), David Fralin (keys) and Jimmy Hartman (bass) as well as recent additions Adam Hill (fiddle) and guitarists Cale Richardson and Kris Farrow. Written and recorded after their initial followup to 2020's The Highway Kind was scrapped, Somewhere Down The Road is not simply a sequel to that record but a new beginning that explores family life, love and the music industry with a newfound sense of unguarded honesty and a sound that pulls from the folkier edges of Americana and Red Dirt as well as the subtly inventive indie rock of bands like Death Cab for Cutie.

A staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock's Texas Tech University, the Josh Abbott Band has become an icon in the Lone Star State thanks to numerous successful singles and albums over the last decade plus.

The group's relentless on-stage attitude quickly made it a successful touring act, building out from a Texas band to a regional act to a national crew with a devoted following from coast to coast. Over the course of their career, the group has earned two top 10 debuts on the Billboard country albums chart, two RIAA Certified Gold singles, two top 40 hits including features with Kacey Musgraves and Carly Pearce and upwards of 235 million streams, fully affirming JAB as a formidable force in modern country music.

Photo Credit: Eric Morales