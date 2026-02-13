Johnny Nicholas and Jimmie Vaughan Celebrate Grammy Win for Clifton Chenier Tribute

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Johnny Nicholas and Jimmie Vaughan are celebrating a significant career milestone following the Grammy Award win for A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco, which received the award for Best Regional Roots Music Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday February 1, 2026.

Produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and released on Louisiana-based Valcour Records, other featured artists on A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco include The Rolling Stones, Taj Mahal, CJ Chenier, Lucinda Williams, Augie Meyers, Sonny Landreth, Steve Earle, John Hiatt and many more. Johnny Nicholas and Jimmie Vaughan are celebrating their Grammy win with an appearance together at the Rockport Blues Festival this Saturday night, February 14th.ohn Hiatt.

A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco honors the legacy of zydeco pioneer Clifton Chenier, whose influence bridged zydeco and blues and helped shape American roots music for generations. Nicholas and Vaughan are featured on the recording with their interpretation of Chenier's blues composition “My Soul,” a song choice suggested by Vaughan and embraced immediately as a fitting tribute to Chenier's deep blues roots.

Both artists trace their connection to Chenier back to the formative years of the Austin music scene in the 1970s. Chenier and his band were performers at Antone's in Austin, appearing on a regular basis for week-long engagements following the club's opening at 6th and Brazos on July 15, 1975. Those performances played a critical role in establishing what would become Austin's internationally recognized blues culture anchored by the now legendary and world-famous Antone's Night Club.

“Jimmie and I both had a lot of exposure to Clifton and his killer band at Antone's throughout the seventies,” said Nicholas. “Those nights were foundational to the blues scene in Austin and to both of us personally.”

Nicholas and Vaughan were invited to participate in the project by Joel Savoy of Valcour Records and quickly agreed to take part, viewing the album as an opportunity to honor one of their most important musical heroes. The Recording Academy's recognition of the album underscores both Chenier's enduring legacy and the continued relevance of regional roots music.

Johnny Nicholas is available for interviews and welcomes the opportunity to speak with media about the Grammy Award-winning project, his collaboration with Jimmie Vaughan, and firsthand memories of how the Austin blues scene was shaped by Clifton Chenier's influence at Antone's.

Track listing

1.

"Zydeco Sont Pas Salé"

The Rolling Stones, Steve Riley

2:45

2.

"Easy Easy Baby"

Charley Crockett, Nathan Williams, Sr.

4:00

3.

"Hey 'Tite Fille"

Taj Mahal, Keith Frank

3:57

4.

"Release Me"

Lucinda Williams, Tommy McLain, Keith Frank

3:55

5.

"Just Like a Woman"

Steve Earle, Anthony Dopsie

3:51

6.

"I'm on the Wonder"

Jon Cleary, Curley Taylor

3:48

7.

"Why Did You Go Last Night"

Kam Franklin, A.J. Haynes, Roddie Romero

3:21

8.

"Hot Rod"

David Hidalgo, C.J. Chenier

3:22

9.

"Tout le Temps en Temps"

Shannon McNally, Keith Frank, Molly Tuttle

3:59

10.

"My Soul"

Jimmie Vaughan, Johnny Nicholas, Steve Riley

4:11

11.

"You Used to Call Me"

John Hiatt, Roddie Romero

3:54

12.

"Ay Ai Ai"

Ruben Ramos, Los Texmaniacs, Augie Meyers

3:00

13.

"I May Be Wrong"

Marcia Ball, Geno Delafose

3:53

14.

"I'm Coming Home"

C.J. Chenier, Sonny Landreth

5:13

Total length:

53:15