JasonMartin (FKA Problem) Releases Final Installment Of 'A Compton Story' Ft Schoolboy Q, Terrace Martin, Wiz Khalifa & More

After releasing the A Compton Story film in October (which is available on Tubi), which he starred in, wrote and directed, JasonMartin released the first part of the film's companion soundtrack on 11-3-23.

The first installment of A Compton Story PT. 1 features guest appearances and production from Diddy, Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q, DJ Quik, Hit-Boy, Rich Homie Quan, T.I., Kaytranada, Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud among others is now available at all DSP's.

Now, JasonMartin has released the second and final half of A Compton Story, which includes guest appearances from Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, Terrace Martin, Too Short, Xzibit, Ne-Yo, D Smoke, DJ Quik, Macy Gray, Daylyt, IAmSu!, ChaseTheMoney & Valee among others.

JasonMartin also released a new video for “G.O.D. 2023” which can be viewed below.

JasonMartin's A Compton Story is now available at all DSP's.

Watch JasonMartin's “G.O.D. 2023” Video:

You can now purchase, stream, add, and favorite A Compton Story at your preferred DSP: