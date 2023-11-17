JasonMartin (FKA Problem) Releases Final Installment Of 'A Compton Story' Ft Schoolboy Q, Terrace Martin, Wiz Khalifa & More

JasonMartin also released a new video for “G.O.D. 2023” which can be viewed now.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 3 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 4 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert

JasonMartin (FKA Problem) Releases Final Installment Of 'A Compton Story' Ft Schoolboy Q, Terrace Martin, Wiz Khalifa & More

After releasing the A Compton Story film in October (which is available on Tubi), which he starred in, wrote and directed, JasonMartin released the first part of the film's companion soundtrack on 11-3-23. 

The first installment of A Compton Story PT. 1 features guest appearances and production from Diddy, Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q, DJ Quik, Hit-Boy, Rich Homie Quan, T.I., Kaytranada, Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud among others is now available at all DSP's.   

Now, JasonMartin has released the second and final half of A Compton Story, which includes guest appearances from Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, Terrace Martin, Too Short, Xzibit, Ne-Yo, D Smoke, DJ Quik, Macy Gray, Daylyt, IAmSu!, ChaseTheMoney & Valee among others.

JasonMartin also released a new video for “G.O.D. 2023” which can be viewed below.

JasonMartin's A Compton Story is now available at all DSP's. 

Watch JasonMartin's “G.O.D. 2023” Video:

You can now purchase, stream, add, and favorite A Compton Story at your preferred DSP: 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Noah Solt Releases Third Single The Fold; Moves Into Jam Band Genre Photo
Noah Solt Releases Third Single 'The Fold'; Moves Into Jam Band Genre

Noah Solt releases his latest single 'The Fold' with an upbeat, Americana feel. The track is a taste of his upcoming debut album, 'Big Water,' which explores self-reflection and hope. Solt's singles received critical acclaim and Top 10 placements on Spotify playlists. Raised in Colorado, Solt's music was inspired by his experiences as a sailor.

2
A_shes To Release Debut Album young Adult Fiction Next Week Photo
A_shes To Release Debut Album 'young Adult Fiction' Next Week

With lowercase stylings and punchy beats, a_shes' sound is reminiscent of contemporary acts like Lorde, Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rina Samawaya. Based in the UK, a_shes' music transports listeners back to the early 2010s indie scene, creating a wildly nostalgic experience. 'young adult fiction' is a sonic world that confronts turbulence.

3
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single The Parting Glass Photo
Boygenius & Ye Vagabonds Release Holiday Charity Single 'The Parting Glass'

Boygenius, Ye Vagabonds and Interscope will donate all net proceeds from the track to the Aisling Project, an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland, chosen by the Sinéad O'Connor Estate. This release continues Phoebe Bridgers' tradition of an annual holiday single.

4
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook Photo
Dua Lipa’s Releases Exclusive Interview With Apple CEO Tim Cook

3x GRAMMY Award-winning, international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa welcomes Apple CEO, Tim Cook to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, in a special one-off episode following this summer's third season. You can listen to their conversation now wherever you get your podcasts, and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS