Jamie Davis Releases New Single "FRAGILE" Ahead of STEPPIN' OUT Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jamie Davis has released a new single, 'Fragile,' the first track from his forthcoming album Steppin' Out.

Jamie Davis is Steppin' Out — and inviting listeners along for an incredible ride. The album, Steppin' Out, is described as classic jazz, timeless standards, and a modern swing, and is set for release on October 1, 2026.

'Fragile' can be heard at https://jamiedavis2.hearnow.com.

There are singers, and then there are storytellers. Jamie Davis belongs to that rare and distinguished tradition of vocal jazz artists whose voices do more than interpret a song — they inhabit it.

A world-renowned Grammy Award-winning baritone, Jamie Davis has earned his place among the great vocalists of his time. As a former lead vocalist of the legendary Count Basie Orchestra, he carried forward a rich musical legacy while establishing a style unmistakably his own.

In the classic tradition of iconic predecessors such as Arthur Prysock and Joe Williams, Davis brings warmth, elegance, power, and authenticity to every performance.

On Steppin' Out, Jamie takes listeners on a journey through some of music's most enduring and beloved songs — from unforgettable ballads and soulful blues to swinging bossa nova.

With impeccable phrasing, emotional honesty, and a voice that resonates with strength and sophistication, Jamie Davis reminds listeners why great songs never fade and why great singers remain timeless.

More information about Jamie Davis and the album is available at https://jamiedavis.com/music.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...