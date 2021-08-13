Jade Bird Shares Live Performance of New Song 'Candidate'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Jade Bird's live performances of "Candidate" off her new album, Different Kinds of Light. "Candidate'' follows Jade Bird's recently released Vevo performance of "Now Is The Time." Jade Bird has previously worked with Vevo as a DSCVR artist, releasing a performance of "Uh Huh," and as one of their 2018 Artists To Watch with a performance of "Love Has All Been Done Before."

Classic, contemporary, and a total breath of fresh air in the current musical landscape, Jade Bird is that rare, next-generation artist who appears as clued up on the past as she is determined to learn from its lessons: in control, sometimes in your face, and in possession of gifts beyond her years.

Jade Bird's self-titled debut album was received with much critical acclaim on release in 2019. The album helped set the bar for female musicianship in the current age, carried along by Jade's mature and sharply observed narrative vignettes of relationships, divorce and everything in between.

Her new music shows that Jade has grown, traveled the world, collected stories, met fascinating new people, fathomed her own emotions and settled in Austin amongst a new and empowering musical family. This journey has helped her see love and relationships in a new light from her teenage self growing up in the UK.