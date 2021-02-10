Jacqui Naylor Celebrates Release Of Eleventh Album With Live Streaming Concert

On Saturday, February 13th Jacqui Naylor will celebrate the launch of her new album, The Long Game, with a live stream concert. In this, the tenth installment of her home2home concert series concertgoers will enjoy songs from the new album in addition old favorites. AND for the first time in nearly a year, Jacqui will be joined by her full band including composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and all around fantastic human, Art Khu who will play piano, keyboard, and guitar, Geoff Brennan on bass and Josh Jones on drums.

The series was born from the changing landscape for those in the arts in the wake of the global pandemic. home2home is a private concert, streamed live from the safety of her home, directly to homes anywhere in the world. Naylor is grateful for the people enjoying these concerts and for her talented friends helping from afar to offer a quality listening experience with great sound, staging and video.

With eleven albums, over 200 recorded songs and the determination to keep creating music during the pandemic, she is able to make each home2home concert a unique musical experience where guests can return again and again.

Each concert last 75-90 minutes, followed by personal interaction. Attendees can expect a mix of lovingly arranged jazz standards, classic rock anthems and original music, including advance requests from her audience.

Registration for this special home2home is $30 OR sign up to support her regularly through Patreon at the $25 and up level and receive a link by email to attend this and every monthly home2home concert. www.patreon.com/JacquiNaylor

Register before the concert begins and access to watch at your convenience for up to 48 hours following the live broadcast.

HOME2HOME SHOW INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021

Time: 5pm PST

Ticket Price: $30

Purchase Tickets: http://bit.ly/H2H021321

Additional Info: jacqui [at] jacquinaylor.com