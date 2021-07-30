JORDY Releases New Single & Video 'Till It Hurts'

Today, breakout TikTok sensation JORDY releases his brand new single and video "Till It Hurts" that has already gone viral on TikTok.

"Till It Hurts" is a vibrant, poppy love song that features JORDY's warm vocals, dynamic instrumentation, and honest, heartwarming lyrics about self acceptance and loving someone 'till it hurts'. The infectious single is accompanied by a coming of age-inspired music video that follows JORDY around a high school campus surrounded by the coolest dance crew, creating a colorful visual that is undeniably nostalgia-inducing.

"Till It Hurts" follows the release of "Better In My Head" and JORDY's dance/pop hit "Long Distance" which blew up on TikTok, with JORDY's account garnering over 237k followers and over 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. The track, which details the heartache of a long distance relationship during COVID, quickly found company as many listeners related to the uncertainty and loneliness of the pandemic. Now, fresh off of an appearance on The Today Show, a feature in YouTube Music's 2021 Pride Campaign, an appearance on Jimmy Fallon and a recent collaboration, "How to Feel Human" with OSTON, JORDY is gearing up for his first full-length album, coming this September, and his fall tour that kicks off with a performance at Firefly Music Festival.

"I think we all feel like we're hard to love sometimes. Whether it's our anxieties or bad habits or baggage from past relationships, there are moments where we all ask ourselves if we're even worthy of love in the first place. But I think a lot of us that struggle with those feelings are ones who have an incredible amount of love to give. Maybe it's the fear of love being unrequited, but I often struggle in relationships by exerting so much love that I'll usually just end up hurting in the end. I'll go out of my way to love someone else so fiercely that I'll forget to love myself. Or I'll expect the same amount of love in return and then end up disappointed when my partner can't give that to me. "Till It Hurts" was written in Big Bear, California with some of my best friends in the world (Austin Wolfe, Drew Polovick and Katie Donnelly). It's me owning all of my flaws and insecurities while also recognizing my capacity and ability to love someone else unconditionally. Even if it hurts."

- JORDY on "Till It Hurts"