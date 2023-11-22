J. Stone Releases New Album 'The Definition Of Success' Ft Nipsey Hussle, Hit-Boy & Dave East

In 2019, J. Stone's longtime friend, business partner, and frequent collaborator Nipsey Hussle (RIP!), inspired J to create “The Definition” series.

With each successive volume, the Crenshaw native not only continually raised the stakes, but honed in on concept(s) that not only inform the codes he lives by, but time-stamped his grieving process; The Definition Of Loyalty (2019), The Definition Of Pain (2020), and The Definition of Sacrifice (2022).

Earlier this year, J.Stone linked up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz tape Rollin Stone, which featured collaborations with Curren$y, Young Dolph, Juicy J, Daz Dillinger, G-Perico & Stalley among others.

Now, J.Stone is releasing the final installment of “The Definition” series, The Definition Of Success, which delivers a meaningful bookend and closure to the fan-favorite series. J also released a new visual for “Count Me In,” which can be viewed below.

“Everyone has their own definition of success, and if I were to give my definition, it would simply be me” J. Stone states.

“I was literally the BLACK SHEEP of my family. From foster homes to juvenile halls to county jail…everyone counted me out. Now, however, everyone has to RESPECTFULLY COUNT ME IN. This is more than an album. This is my story. It's SHOWTIME and I'm PROUD OF ME.”

The Definition Of Success features appearances and production from Nipsey Hussle, Hit-Boy, Dave East, Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, Xzibit, Dom Kennedy, Butch Cassidy & Neek Bucks among others.

Watch J. Stone's “Count Me In” Video: