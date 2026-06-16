Isaiah Rashad to Play Headlining 'Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip' in North America
Special guest and fellow TDE artist Alemeda will join Rashad on all tour dates.
Rapper and songwriter Isaiah Rashad has set Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip, a highly anticipated 29-date North American headline tour supporting his critically acclaimed third studio album, It’s Been Awful, released May 1. Special guest and fellow TDE artist Alemeda will join Rashad on all tour dates.
The tour kicks off Thursday, August 13 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and will bring Rashad to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping Monday, September 28 at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre.
Rashad’s return to the road marks his biggest headline run in years and follows his sold-out Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour in 2024. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up now here through Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. local time to receive presale access. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general onsale begins Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets, individual M&G and photo with Isaiah Rashad, VIP access to a pre-show soundcheck with Isaiah and his production crew, early entry with priority access to the floor & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.
LIL SUNNY’S AWFUL ROAD TRIP 2026 TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
Mon Aug 17 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Aug 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
Sat Aug 22 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's
Fri Aug 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Sat Aug 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Aug 30 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
Tue Sep 01 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
Thu Sep 03 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
Fri Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sun Sep 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Mon Sep 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Wed Sep 09 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
Thu Sep 10 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Fri Sep 11 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall
Sun Sep 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
Mon Sep 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Thu Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Fri Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sat Sep 19 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin
Tue Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sat Sep 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Sun Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Sep 28 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
ABOUT ISAIAH RASHAD:
Isaiah Rashad made his debut with the EP Cilvia Demo in 2014, followed by The Sun’s Tirade, which debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and earned Gold certification. His 2021 album The House Is Burning amassed nearly one billion global streams and widespread acclaim. Across his career, Rashad has achieved multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, with standout records including “Wat’s Wrong” (feat. Kendrick Lamar & Zacari) and “Pretty Little Birds” (feat. SZA).
Photo Credit: Christopher Parsons