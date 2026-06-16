Isaiah Rashad to Play Headlining 'Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip' in North America

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Rapper and songwriter Isaiah Rashad has set Lil Sunny’s Awful Road Trip, a highly anticipated 29-date North American headline tour supporting his critically acclaimed third studio album, It’s Been Awful, released May 1. Special guest and fellow TDE artist Alemeda will join Rashad on all tour dates.

The tour kicks off Thursday, August 13 at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy and will bring Rashad to major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Las Vegas, and more before wrapping Monday, September 28 at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre.

Rashad’s return to the road marks his biggest headline run in years and follows his sold-out Cilvia Demo 10 Year Anniversary Tour in 2024. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Thursday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up now here through Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. local time to receive presale access. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general onsale begins Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets, individual M&G and photo with Isaiah Rashad, VIP access to a pre-show soundcheck with Isaiah and his production crew, early entry with priority access to the floor & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.

LIL SUNNY’S AWFUL ROAD TRIP 2026 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 13 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

Mon Aug 17 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Aug 20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sat Aug 22 – New York, NY – Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's

Fri Aug 28 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sat Aug 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 30 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Tue Sep 01 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

Thu Sep 03 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Fri Sep 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sun Sep 06 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Mon Sep 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Wed Sep 09 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

Thu Sep 10 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Fri Sep 11 – Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall

Sun Sep 13 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

Mon Sep 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Thu Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Sep 19 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin

Tue Sep 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Sep 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Sep 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Sun Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Sep 28 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

ABOUT ISAIAH RASHAD:

Isaiah Rashad made his debut with the EP Cilvia Demo in 2014, followed by The Sun’s Tirade, which debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and earned Gold certification. His 2021 album The House Is Burning amassed nearly one billion global streams and widespread acclaim. Across his career, Rashad has achieved multiple Gold and Platinum certifications, with standout records including “Wat’s Wrong” (feat. Kendrick Lamar & Zacari) and “Pretty Little Birds” (feat. SZA).

Photo Credit: Christopher Parsons

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