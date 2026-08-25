Isaiah Rashad Performs NPR TINY DESK Concert

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Isaiah Rashad has made his long-awaited NPR Tiny Desk debut, delivering a 13-song performance that draws on his catalog and his album IT'S BEEN AWFUL.

The Chattanooga native was surrounded by an ensemble for the set, described as transforming the Tiny Desk into an intimate stage for reflection, celebration and musicianship. The performance included singles from IT'S BEEN AWFUL, an album that reaches across his career while shining a new light on the music that made him who he is today. NPR notes that 'so much has happened since The Sun's Tirade in 2016, and Rashad uses this moment to reckon with — and celebrate — all of it.'

His Southern hip-hop sound expanded into something richer and more soulful for the performance, revealing blues and jazz influences that have long run beneath his music. Guitar, keys, bass and drums provided a live foundation, while alto saxophone and trumpet added a jazz sensibility to the arrangements. Background vocalists Norelle and Moriah Wenzel contributed harmonies throughout the set.

Rashad is set to appear on the Lil Sunny's Awful Road Trip tour.

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