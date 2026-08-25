 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Isaiah Rashad Performs NPR TINY DESK Concert

The Chattanooga native drew on his album IT'S BEEN AWFUL, backed by horns and background vocalists Norelle and Moriah Wenzel.

By:
Isaiah Rashad Performs NPR TINY DESK Concert

Isaiah Rashad has made his long-awaited NPR Tiny Desk debut, delivering a 13-song performance that draws on his catalog and his album IT'S BEEN AWFUL.

The Chattanooga native was surrounded by an ensemble for the set, described as transforming the Tiny Desk into an intimate stage for reflection, celebration and musicianship. The performance included singles from IT'S BEEN AWFUL, an album that reaches across his career while shining a new light on the music that made him who he is today. NPR notes that 'so much has happened since The Sun's Tirade in 2016, and Rashad uses this moment to reckon with — and celebrate — all of it.'

His Southern hip-hop sound expanded into something richer and more soulful for the performance, revealing blues and jazz influences that have long run beneath his music. Guitar, keys, bass and drums provided a live foundation, while alto saxophone and trumpet added a jazz sensibility to the arrangements. Background vocalists Norelle and Moriah Wenzel contributed harmonies throughout the set.

Rashad is set to appear on the Lil Sunny's Awful Road Trip tour.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
JANET JACKSON: CONTROL 40 Movie to Bring Airtab Music Concert Film to Screens
8/12/2026
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr. @Acrisure Amphitheater, Friday, August 14th, 2026
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr. @Acrisure Amphitheater, Friday, August 14th, 2026
8/16/2026
HARD CORE SYMPHONY to Bring Lil' Kim's Debut Album to Kings Theatre
HARD CORE SYMPHONY to Bring Lil' Kim's Debut Album to Kings Theatre
8/21/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $139
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets