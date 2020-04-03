Intelligency Releases 'August'

From energetic street shows to viral hits, rising Belarusian multigenre group INTELLIGENCY is on a mission to write a truly unique international success story for itself. After exploding on Shazam and TikTok, the band is poised to breakout on a global scale with the release of an english version of their hit single "August". The band has also shared an official lyric video for the track.

Watch it below!

Genre-bending track "August" has been on a steady organic rise since its release in July 2019, and it seems that nothing can stop this unique blend of infectious melodies and melancholia from becoming a worldwide smash. "AUGUST" has already reached #22 on Shazam's Global Chart and has become one of the most popular TikTok tracks of the year, already generating over 200K videos. In Russia alone the song climbed to #1 on Shazam's Russia Chart, #2 on Apple Music Russia's Top Songs, with consistent visibility on a range of other charts. The track's imminent global rise proves that daring and passionate musical experiments will always find natural ways to reach the masses.

"We make music for people who are tired of clichés and predictable formats," the band comments on its self-described technoblues genre. "With each record, we try to capture that elusive rebellious youthful spirit. 'August' was recorded in our DIY studio and released during on of our street performances. We believe that our music, and this song in particular, have a long way to go around the world."

INTELLIGENCY mixes techno with rock'n'roll, jazz, and blues, with their latest music crystalizing their self-described technoblues genre. Four-on-the-floor beats are complemented by syncopated rhythmic patterns, and infectious melodies. The band tackles existential issues with lyrics written in English, Russian and Belarusian.





