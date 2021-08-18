Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announces Onsite Entertainment & Unique Food Offerings

Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have announced additional onsite entertainment and unique food offerings for the sold out Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, which returns for its third year September 10, 11 & 12 on the historic grounds of The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption).

Inkcarceration will feature a massive lineup with some of the biggest names and brightest new stars in rock and metal, including headliners Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne (their first show in 12 years), as well as A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Halestorm, Chevelle, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Steel Panther, Fever 333, The Hu, Pop Evil and many more.

In addition to enjoying the diverse music lineup, fans will be able to book appointments with more than 75 tattoo artists, and receive complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison. On site, there will also be gourmet food, a wide selection of beverages, camping and the return of the award-winning Haunted House attraction Escape From Blood Prison (https://www.bloodprison.com).

The Ohio State Reformatory's historic building and grounds provide a perfect setting for Inkcarceration. The massive, awe-inspiring locale featuring beautiful Romanesque architecture is recognized as not only one of the most haunted reformatories in the country, but also as the filming location for multiple Hollywood films. The Reformatory has a long, documented history of paranormal activity and is a premier location for authentic paranormal enthusiasts.

During Inkcarceration, The Ohio State Reformatory (www.mrps.org) will be open for free self-guided tours for festival attendees from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM daily. Visitors are invited to walk through history and witness relics from prisons gone by at the Corrections Museum for the entire state of Ohio. Visit the filming locations made famous by the most highly rated movie of all time, The Shawshank Redemption. See the "hole" where Andy spent time in solitary confinement, stand on the yellow line where the "new fish" stood, gaze through the sewage tunnel that Andy crawled through to get to freedom and peer through the hole in the wall just as Warden Norton did when he discovered it in Andy's cell. Explore the living quarters where the Warden, Assistant Warden, and Chaplain raised their families in the same facility that housed up to 3,400 of Ohio's criminals.

Inkcarceration will also feature a special engagement of Escape From Blood Prison Haunted House, the only haunted hellscape in a real prison, and a yearly Halloween event held at the former prison. Blood Prison at Inkcarceration will be open from Noon - 6:00 PM daily and tickets will be available for $10 for one visit to the haunted attraction or $20 for an all day pass (cash only). Visitors to Blood Prison can tour The Warden's Widow's living quarters and the basement of this very haunted prison.

Some of the country's elite tattoo artists will be present at Inkcarceration. Participating 2021 tattoo shops include: Rich Gallery, Black Label Custom Tattooing, Primitive Addiction Tattoo Studio, Kit Marlow Ink, 1st Order Tattoo, Tommy Gunns Tattoo, Denver Ink, Envious Ink, American Crow, Paragon Tattoo, Only Forever Art Studio, Ventura Tattoo, N8V Ink, Bad Boy Tattoo, Gulf Coast Ink Studio 251, Ink Slingas, Jammer Joint Tattoo, Casually Tragick, Custom Tattoo, Artful Impressions, Bareknuckle Tattoo, Silver Fox Tattoo, Eve's Ink Tattoo and Permanent Makeup, Imperial Tattoos, Aisle 9 Tattoo, Touch of Grey Tattoo Studio and Iron Rose Tattoo.

Inkcarceration will host a nightly tattoo competition where participating artists will compete in five categories for tattoos that are completed at the festival. Winners will receive first, second and third place awards. Judges include bassist/actress Jennifer Arroyo, tattoo model Kyla DeLaCerda and Blackcraft founder and Space Zebra host Bobby Schubenski.

In addition to enjoying performances from top music artists and various onsite attractions, attendees at Inkcarceration will rock their taste buds with food and beverage offerings that celebrate local and regional flavor. Curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire, selections from the following vendors will be available: Pie Baby Wood Fired Pizza, Momma Can Cook, Mad Meltz Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Eli's BBQ, Island Noodles, Shady Grove Wraps, Rock-A-Burger, Thai One On, Jammin Concessions, Smash Time Taco Truck, Project Sushi, Mac Attack, Angry Bird Grill, Twisted Tots, Burger Factory, Strawberry Fields Mixed Grill, Spicy Pie Pizza and Buckeye Chocolate.

Inkcarceration 2021 partners include Anheuser-Busch, Blackcraft, Bulleit, Great Lakes Brewing, Monaco Cocktail, Mortus Viventi, Ohio Lottery, Zyn, Acathla Apparel, INK Poisoning Apparel, Marines, Paleface & Co., Revolver, Inked Magazine, RonzWorld, Silver City Mugs, Skull Dollz, Slipknot Whiskey, South Surf, TickPick and US Army. Festival nonprofit partners include FXCK Cancer, Rock Against Racism, Take Me Home and TWLOHA. Returning for its third year after launching in 2018, Inkcarceration nearly tripled its inaugural year's attendance in 2019, drawing 45,000 fans from nearly all 50 states.

Inkcarceration is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, and Daniel Janssen, one of the founders and General Manager of Inkcarceration Festival.

The COVID-19 policies for Inkcarceration have been announced.

Find more details here: https://inkcarceration.com/healthandsafety/ and www.Inkcarceration.com.