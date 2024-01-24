Indie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since Partnership

Global music company Amuse is thrilled to announce that licensed artist Yot Club has surpassed 1 Billion in total streaming numbers across all platforms.

Yot Club is the very successful indie pop project of Ryan Kaiser, born in Mississippi, and currently living in Brooklyn. Amuse has been working with Yot Club since 2021 when they licensed his viral hit “YKWIM?”. Today, after three years, the track is a multi-platinum certified single in the U.S., has reached Platinum status in Canada and Australia, and Silver in the UK.

Kaiser started recording music in between work and school just a few years ago. Since then, he has quickly built a thriving independent artist career. With a focus on creativity, Yot Club has gained an engaged fanbase through his music, social media, and extensive touring in the U.S. and UK, with a focus on mid-size, sold-out venues that provide an intimacy with the audience that can otherwise be lost.

Finding himself courted by multiple major labels in 2021, Kaiser opted to work with Amuse, based on their artist-friendly funding and licensing model. Supported by a small, agile team, Yot Club has used his own business savvy to create, collaborate, and release music in ways that felt right to him.

"Yot Club is the type of artist Amuse is looking to champion, as the paradigm of what a successful career in the music industry actually looks like in 2024 and beyond. The new generation of artists are looking to achieve their own goals, on their own terms," says Roshi Motman, CEO of Amuse.

As music discovery is becoming more and more fueled by social media and algorithms, music consumption is becoming increasingly individual. The concept of creating a traditional superstar is proving more challenging for major labels, as a new wave of very successful artists are popping up.

This new generation of stars is defining success on their own terms, building strong fan bases outside the old-school models that have guided the music industry for decades. Though digitalization has brought on an incredible amount of new music, it has also created opportunities for artists to build strong, independent careers.

Over the past half-decade, Amuse has been building an offering designed for this shift. Apart from their open DIY distribution, their licensing leg offers flexible funding, lean marketing strategies and additional artist services that help artists make the most out of their momentum. Funding and deal terms are customized according to the artist's back catalog, which means that the artist remains free to develop their career as they wish.

To an increasing part of the emerging artist community, the traditional model of how to build a career is just not relevant any more," adds Motman. "At Amuse, we're proud of offering a powerful alternative built for this day and age, putting more power back into the artists' hands while giving them access to the funding they need."

The past year Amuse has seen not just Yot Club, but artists such as 80purppp, Vundabar, and Ryan Mack receive certified gold and platinum status for their singles in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Norway, while artists such as Emei, Mind's Eye, and Penelope Scott are looking to break out in 2024. New and established fans of Yot Club can also look forward to a series of new releases in the coming months, as well as a UK tour.

Photo credit: Ariel Fisher