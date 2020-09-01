In Parallel 'Fashioner' EP Out This Friday

The new "Fashioner" EP was recorded over the course of 2019 in the band's home studio.

Nashville, TN's In Parallel will release their new EP "Fashioner" (mixed by Ken Andrews of Failure, Year Of The Rabbit) on September 4th via Wiretap Records.

The band, which consists of members of Celebrity & Hopesfall, released their debut album "Broken Codes" in 2018, which yielded seven songs - touching on themes of power, control, and human connection.

The new "Fashioner" EP was recorded over the course of 2019 in the band's home studio.

The seeds of In Parallel were planted late at night almost 5+ years ago in the back room of a picture frame shop. With nothing more than a looped electronic drum sample and a few guitars, the first notes became the framework of the song "Bridge and Tunnel." This particular song and its lyric "walk through waves and wade where others won't - choose your words, say what others don't" became a mission statement of sorts - a musical rebirth for its four members.

It took multiple recordings for the band to get all the sounds on their debut EP 'Broken Codes' correct - so much so that they scrapped the first two versions entirely. The band was inspired by their love of dark 80's pop and 90's shoegaze and post-hardcore - creating a sound that aims to balance contrastingly melodic, expansive and ambient moments.

In Parallel consists of Lance Black, Jesse Fine, Ryan Parrish and Mark Nash. The band recorded the EP in Nashville with the help of their most devoted fans from previous projects (Celebrity/Hopesfall) through a crowdfunding campaign. Bypassing the traditional structure of the music industry gave the three-piece group the freedom to lean into technology, ultimately treading new territory both sonically and lyrically.

