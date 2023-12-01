Holly Humberstone Joined By MUNA For 'Into Your Room'

Rising star Holly Humberstone premieres a brand new version of her hit single “Into Your Room” featuring indie pop trio MUNA.

Of the collaboration, Humberstone recalls, “I’m obsessed with MUNA and have been wanting to work with them for ages, I’m so thankful that I finally get to have them bring their magic to one of my songs.”

MUNA adds, “Holly is such a talented artist and we have been so impressed by her songwriting and musicianship for a long time now...we were so stoked when her record came out a few months ago so it was a total delight to be able to get to put our little spin on ‘Into Your Room.' We also love both Ethan and Rob's work as producers so it was a dream to be able to play with the session files.”

“Into Your Room” appears on Humberstone’s critically acclaimed debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, which is out now via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records. The debut album represents her coming of age, showcasing her growth from an underground singer to one of the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation.

The dark and otherworldly space Humberstone has built has been lucid and visceral, capturing moments that are both uncomfortably intimate and brutally revealing. Having been nominated for two Ivor Novello’s, winning the BRIT Rising Star in 2022 and coming runner up in BBC Sound Of 2021, Humberstone’s storytelling is at the heart of her craft.

Most recently, Humberstone premiered the official music video for her track “Elvis Impersonators,” which was filmed on a recent trip to Japan with a local director she found on Instagram with cinematography to match classics such as Lost In Translation.

Humberstone’s diaristic debut album comes following two EPs, 2020’s Falling Asleep At The Wheel and 2022’s Can You Afford To Lose Me?, which earned Holly a loyal fanbase thanks to her raw, unfiltered, confessional songwriting. Over the last year, Holly performed her single “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, played her Matty Healy co-written song “Sleep Tight” for Vevo Live, and made appearances at Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds.

Last month, Humberstone announced her highly anticipated, first-ever North American tour, which kicks off in May of 2024. The run of shows includes sold-out performances at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, Nashville’s The Basement East, DC’s 9:30 Club, Philadelphia’s Theatre Of Living Arts and more.

The forthcoming dates follow major U.S. festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands while Humberstone recently played an electrifying show at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater to a sold-out crowd. Tickets and further information can be found at hollyhumberstone.com. Full tour routing can be found below.

Headline Tour Dates:

﻿Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

BOLD - Sold out

MUNA is magic. After releasing their now viral, life affirming, queer anthem “Silk Chiffon,” featuring the band’s new label head Phoebe Bridgers, the band took 2022 by storm. MUNA, the band’s self-titled third album, is a feat of an album—the forceful, deliberate, dimensional output of a band who has nothing to prove to anyone except themselves. MUNA was included on best of 2022 year end lists including Billboard, Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, TIME and many more.

The band was also named Consequence’s Band of the Year. MUNA is comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they). Previous singles like “Anything But Me," “What I Want” and "One That Got Away" have fans ready for the next new, exciting chapter.

MUNA have recently been guests on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Saturday and The Late Late Show with James Corden on this album cycle. The band sold out shows all over the world last year and continued in 2023, playing headline dates in the US as well as supporting Taylor Swift on her stadium tour.