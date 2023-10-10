Hermanos Gutiérrez Release Stirring Remix Of 'Los Chicos Tristes' By El Michels Affair With Jensine Benitez

Zurich-based brother duo Hermanos Gutiérrez, comprised of Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, are thrilled to share their first-ever remix and vocal pairing, a new interpretation of “Los Chicos Tristes” from their beloved, most recent album El Bueno Y El Malo.

Remixed by Leon Michels, better known as El Michels Affair, and introducing vocals from Jensine Benitez, the new take on the beloved ambient instrumental adds more prominent drum beats and a spoken word introduction by Benitez, giving the song an intense, cinematic twist. Subtle organ notes, vocalizing, and Hermanos' intertwining guitars lead the remix into a darker, more mysterious place while staying true to the duo's intimate sound that has won them millions of fans across the globe.

About the remix, Hermanos Gutiérrez says, “We remember seeing Leon Michels live on stage back in 2010 at Paradiso in Amsterdam, alongside the Expressions, Lee Fields and Charles Bradley. We flew to Amsterdam only to see these guys live and it was one of the best shows we've ever experienced! But it wasn't till last year when we finally got to meet Leon in person, through Dan Auerbach, in Paris for their Record Hang.

It was at that moment we could finally tell him how much we've been following his El Michels Affair records and all his work on his label Big Crown. Getting the chance to work on this remix together feels unreal to us and we're just extremely happy how he added his own flavour to ‘Los Chicos Tristes' and ultimately turning it into such a powerful track!”

Michels adds, “I wanted to give the remix the same sort of drama and feel that bands like Los Angeles Negros and Los Pateles Verdes had in their music. Jensine Benitez is one of my favorite vocalists, and she finished it perfectly.”

“Los Chicos Tristes” is a stand-out song on El Bueno Y El Malo. El Bueno Y El Malo is the band's most epic journey yet: working with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach at his Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, they crafted ten vivid compositions, where one brother's rhythms and the other brother's melodies twine around each other so that they become inextricable.

The album has wholly exploded since its release last year, with over 30 million streams globally to date, and their monthly Spotify listeners exceeding 1.4 million as well. The band has seen acclaim from the likes of NPR Weekend Edition, KEXP, The Current, Variety, Relix, Rolling Stone, Consequence, Music Radar, Guitar World, and more.

The duo also recently performed at the 2023 Americana Music Awards, where they were nominated for Album of the Year.

Following successful 2023 tours across North America, Hermanos Gutiérrez are returning to the United States to play their carefully crafted, intimate songs in select cities across the Southeast for the first time this spring. In addition to stopping in cities such as Raleigh, NC and Lexington, KY, the duo will also perform at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN. Full tour dates are below, and fans can purchase tickets HERE.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 31 - Oslo World Festival x Cosmopolite - Oslo, Norway

November 1 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

November 2 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany

November 4 - Take Root Festival - Groningen, Netherlands

November 5 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 6 - KOKO - London, United Kingdom

November 7 - La Cigale - Paris, France

November 12 - Sala La Paqui - Madrid, Spain

November 22 - Cine Joia - São Paulo, Brazil

November 25 - Primavera Fauna - Santiago, Chile

November 28 - La Noche De Barranco - Lima, Peru

November 29 - Planetario de Bogotá - Bogotá, Colombia

December 3 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

December 18 - Kaufleuten - Zürich, Switzerland

December 19 - Kaufleuten - Zürich, Switzerland

March 16 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

March 17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

March 19 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

March 20 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC

March 21 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

March 22 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

March 24 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

Photo credit: Larry Niehues