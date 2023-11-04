Harrisburg, PA's The Jellybricks Release New Single and Video 'Monday's Never'

Harrisburg, PA's The Jellybricks have released the new single "Monday's Never", along with a music video, via Wicked Cool Records.

Stream the track here.

Watch the video here:

The single features guest lead guitarist Doug Gillard (Guided By Voices, Nada Surf), who recently received the honor of appearing at number 238 on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the "250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time."

Guitarist/vocalist Bryce Connor says, ""Monday's Never" tells the story of a fictional tv patriarch, from a show that shall remain nameless, who is devoid of all shame. It's an anti-anthem of sorts, dedicated to those of us who may get a bit too carried away on the weekends and wind up paying for it the next day. We were ridiculously lucky to have Doug Gillard, guitarist extraordinaire, lend some of his amazing melodic chops to this track. It all came together beautifully under the watchful eyes and ears of our main man Geoff Sanoff at Renegade Studios, and the wizard Mike Washkevich back home in PA. Mondays seem to be historically less than ideal for a lot of people, or so the story goes…"

The even-keeled ascent of The Jellybricks is living proof that a band need not be an overnight sensation to feel lucky. A rock group in the classic two-guitars-bass-drums tradition, this Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based crew persevered for two decades before claiming the spotlight with Some Kind Of Lucky, their first album for Wicked Cool Records. “The opportunity to make a new, better record is what always leads us back into the recording studio,” says guitarist/vocalist Larry Kennedy.

The Jellybricks began as a vehicle for Larry's original songs in the mid-'90s but has steadily evolved over eight releases into a four-headed collaboration with all four members writing and singing lead. “We've gotten really good at speaking the same language when it comes to collaborating.” says bassist/vocalist Garrick Chow.

Drawing inspiration from decades of melodic Rock 'n' Roll — from the '60s British Invasion to '90s Alternative — their catchy tracks didn't go unnoticed. Stevie Van Zandt, founder of Wicked Cool Records and the Underground Garage radio properties took notice, elevating their 2012 track “Rock 'n' Roll Suicide” to Coolest Song in the World status, an honor they also collected with “About The Weekend” in 2014.

2019 saw the release of "Some Kind Of Lucky,” which included the song “Brooklyn,” notable for being the first track co-written by all four Jellybricks, and which received a nomination for Best Video at the Independent Music Awards. The album itself set a record with four songs earning the title of "Coolest Song in the World" in Little Steven's Underground Garage. The Jellybricks' dedication was further recognized that year when they were honored with the Central PA Music Hall of Fame Best Rock Band award.

2023 finds the band back in the studio at work on their next full-length release, with Grammy-winning Producer Geoff Sanoff (Jesse Malin, Bush Tetras) behind the board. The first single from the as-yet-untitled new album, “Monday's Never,” features a guest appearance by guitarist Doug Gillard (Guided By Voices, Nada Surf).

Members:

• Larry Kennedy — guitar, vocals

• Garrick Chow — bass guitar, vocals

• Bryce Connor — guitar, vocals

• Tom Kristich — drums, vocals

Upcoming Show:

Saturday, Nov 11- New York, NY @ International Pop Overthrow Music Festival at The Parkside Lounge