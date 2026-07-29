Hannah Wicklund Releases Funky New Single RED GORILLA

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Hannah Wicklund has released a new single titled RED GORILLA, marking the latest addition to her catalog of original music. The track leans into a funk-inflected sound that sets it apart within her body of work.

Highly acclaimed South Carolina singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and visual artist Hannah Wicklund has released her brand new single 'Red Gorilla'. It is the latest song to be taken from her forthcoming album War On Women; Calling All Good Men, out August 28th via Strawberry Moon Records.

'Red Gorilla' is a funky blues rock track featuring a deft display of Hannah's masterful guitar playing, rich in wah and scorching solos, while her commanding and wide-reaching vocals are delivered in homage to Harambe the Gorilla, following his controversial death at Cincinnati Zoo.

Here the story plays as a reflection of disconnection to the delicate ecosystem of the planet and the missteps of humankind. The video sees Hannah delivering a fiery performance of the track backed by her own powerful painting of Harambe.

Regarding the single Hannah says, 'Red Gorilla was written ten years ago, the day the Harambe the Gorilla was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo. It still to this day is a dark stain on American and Human history.

In this song, my aim is to remind the listener that the warning lights have been flashing for a long time, and that money and greed will not save us from our fate if we do not work to heal this earth and the societies that have destroyed it. Human beings are but a small piece of a far greater ecosystem, and we must radically choose to care for our environment, or we will be even more lost as a species than we are right now.'

Hannah Wicklund's upcoming fourth studio album War On Women; Calling All Good Men is a monster of a record that's both beauty and the beast. Its 13 sublime songs are at once a warning and a winner's lap, conjured from hell and from the heart. It is Hannah's first album since breaking free from an industry which conspired to keep her quiet.

It follows 2024's widely-acclaimed The Prize – named Rolling Stone Brazil's #1 Rock Album of the Year among a wealth of further praise. It should have sent the long-established artist supernova, but instead it marked a years-long battle to retain her rights.

Her response is a record that's a call-to-arms for change. A gutsy, gripping, rollercoaster ride that ratchets up the drama, shakes with rage and basks in beauty as it shimmies through rock, soul, blues, folk, gospel and pop. It takes in a tale of heartbreak in strange circumstances, lays bare the obstacles Hannah overcame to take back control of her career, and offers hope for the future.

The album was launched on the June 29th 2026 Strawberry Moon with the release of the stunning acapella album opener 'War On Women', a song which sets out the album's ambitious agenda in just under two minutes, and completed the day after she opened for Joan Jett who spoke to her soul when she told Hannah, 'The men will do anything to keep a woman in rock 'n' roll down. They will sabotage you; they will saddle you with debt, they will call you crazy.'

''War On Women' is a song that I began writing in 2016,' says Hannah. 'The day I learned about the abuse so many girls suffered from at the hands of Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics, and finished eight years later, the weekend after the 2024 election when the phrase 'Your Body, My Choice' was touted as a victory slogan amongst boys and men. I alchemized my rage into a song meant to be a call to action for all the good men of this world to take a stand and begin using their power and their voices to protect women and girls instead of predators; for only then can we call you our brothers and only then can we keep you as lovers.'

War On Women; Calling All Good Men will be released to vinyl and CD on August 28th, 2026, prioritising physical media, while the 13 tracks will be released individually to streaming platforms with each full moon over the course of one year, marking a truly unique and ritualistic release strategy which sees Hannah putting the power back into the hands of artists and music fans.

In tandem with the singles, Hannah has developed The Strawberry Moon Tribune, a beautiful independent arts and culture magazine of which she is Editor-In-Chief. The Strawberry Moon Tribune follows a similar release pattern, only releasing on each New Moon. Each publication follows the themes of a relating single on the album, as she brings together a host of creatives and experts in the field to contribute to its pages. The Strawberry Moon Tribune is available globally wherever books are sold via IngramSpark as well as available as a digital version.

UK HEADLINE TOUR OCTOBER 2026

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