Haiku Hands Announce New Album With 'Feels So Good'

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) announce their upcoming sophomore album, Pleasure Beast, due December 1st via Spinning Top Records.

To celebrate their new LP, the trio return with a thumping pop anthem, “Feel So Good,” a Gorillaz + Fatboy Slim-inspired cut of euphoric indie sleaze with a propulsive break beat that will make you want to dance, as well as boasting an all-star production team consisting of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, G-Flip) and Josh Fountain (BENEE, Ladyhawke).

Speaking to the single, Claire Nakazawa says, “I recorded my vocals for 'Feels So Good' two nights before I gave birth, so the chorus ‘let it out it feels so good it makes you want to cry’ took on a whole new meaning. The music is inspired by Fatboy Slim’s anthemic dance vibe and Gorillaz."

Beatrice Lewis adds, “Feels So Good' is a song about speaking your truth into a world that would often much prefer you to stay quiet, polite, in line and obedient. It can be speaking loud political truths or quiet needs and wants to the people closest to you. This song is a dedication to those moments in your life when you can be brave enough to find your voice and let it out.”

Pleasure Beast serves as a sonic exploration into the minds of Haiku Hands. From a four-on-the-floor sweaty moshpit to a tropical island dream bath - the songs on the album soundtrack the different states ands stories that Claire, Beatrice and Mie have found themselves in since their debut, self-titled release in 2020. For this next release, the trio have weaved together their diverse musical backgrounds and take you on an energetic journey through the absurdity of life, power, parties and all the feels.

Their new album follows the success of their 2020 self-titled debut, dubbed an “unapologetic blast of gleeful rebellion,” that received critical acclaim from the likes of NME, Rolling Stone, DIY and Paste.

They burst back onto the scene earlier this year with electronic-punk dance floor heater, “Nunchucka,” followed by fan favorite, “Ma Ruler,” designed to make you feel you're deep in the belly of an underground warehouse banger, whether you're dancing alone in your home, in the park on a sunny Saturday, or in the cereal aisle on a routine grocery run.

The trio recently performed a string of tour dates throughout the US, including NY’s Governor’s Ball which landed them the cover of Sydney Morning Herald’s S Magazine and Rolling Stone's roundup. They've toured extensively throughout Australia, Europe, and the UK., with their choreography and high-energy production winning festival crowds over at Vivid Sydney, Splendour in the Grass, Sydney World Pride, and more.

Now that they're back on home soil, they've announced more Australian 2023 tour dates, including headline shows across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. They've received recent love from Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch, Sirius XMU, KUTX, both Spotify and Apple editorial playlists, and more.