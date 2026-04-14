HITCITY: TEMPTATIONS EDITION To Play Queens Theatre In One-Day Motown Celebration

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HITCITY: TEMPTATIONS EDITION will be presented at Queens Theatre for a one-day-only performance on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. The concert, produced by the Queens Culture & Arts Network, will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Motown sound with a Broadway-focused cast.

The production is designed as an immersive concert experience highlighting music associated with The Temptations and The Supremes, featuring a lineup of performers with Broadway and touring credits. The event will take place ahead of a planned national tour.

CAST

The cast will include Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis, James Harkness, Marcus Paul James, Candice Woods, Nasia Thomas, and Taylor Symone Jackson.

CREATIVE TEAM

The production is directed and choreographed by Edgar Godineaux, with musical arrangements by Kenny Seymour. The design team includes Mitchell Fenton (lighting), Lisa Renkel (projections), and Niiamar Felder (costumes). Producers include Elliott Cornelious, Rashad Chambers, Pamela Ross, and Victoria Bondoc.

EVENT DETAILS

HITCITY: TEMPTATIONS EDITION will take place at Queens Theatre, located at 14 United Nations Avenue South in Queens. Ticket information is available through the Queens Theatre and Queens Culture & Arts Network.