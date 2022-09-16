Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The band's latest anthem blends solid guitar riffs and a catchy melody line to create a track that is universally relatable in this day and age.

Sep. 16, 2022  

HARBOUR Releases Indie Pop Track 'Sleepyhead'

Following the music video release for their summer smash hit "Bahamas," indie rock group HARBOUR returns with their latest feel-good track "Sleepyhead" across DSPs today. The band's latest anthem blends solid guitar riffs and a catchy melody line to create a track that is universally relatable in this day and age. "Sleepyhead" is a song all about getting back into the groove of things - a fitting theme for the end of summer - and the anxiety that comes with socializing in a post-COVID world. "Sleepyhead" marks the second single off of HARBOUR's fourth-studio album, set for release in early 2023.

"This song came together very quickly, which sometimes ends up being our favorite ones. It's a song I think everyone in the band relates to on some level right now - post-COVID and getting back into the swing of things." - HARBOUR

Since their formation in 2014, HARBOUR has gone from packing rooms in their native Cincinnati to selling out venues across the United States. With two tours already under their belt in 2022, and more cross-country shows on the way, the band has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Members Ryan Green (vocals/guitar), Jarett Lewis (guitar), Ryan Sulken (drums), Walker Atkinson (bass), and Devon Turner (guitar) have curated an infectious indie pop/rock sound that transfers seamlessly into their live shows.

During their tenure as a group, HARBOUR has delivered an EP, three full length albums, and 6 singles - the latest being "Bahamas," the first work off of their upcoming album, poised for release in early 2023. The accompanying music video perfectly embodies the playful energy the band brings to all their performances - each of which begin with an enthusiastic shout to the crowd: "Let's have some fun!"

Be sure to stream the new track, "Sleepyhead," via ONErpm and stay up-to-date with the latest from the band here.

