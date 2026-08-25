Gyasi to Release Deep-Blues Album SONGS FROM THE HOLLER

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Gyasi is set to release his new deep-blues album Songs from the Holler on September 18th via Alive Naturalsound Records.

Gyasi does something unexpected with his new album Songs from the Holler — he trades his signature high-voltage rock 'n' roll for the humble sounds of home. Born and raised in the rugged hills of a West Virginia holler, Gyasi returns to his roots and the solitary mountains of his youth, celebrating the music he first encountered as a child by recording a vibrant folk-blues album. Nearly captured in the wild with just two microphones, the songs on Songs From The Holler feel authentic and heartfelt. The album blends familiar blues classics and forgotten gems from the likes of Robert Johnson, Blind Blake, Lightnin' Hopkins, Leroy Carr and others, along with four original tracks, highlighting Gyasi's tasteful guitar work and his genuine connection to this music. Songs from the Holler is an artful oddity whose sounds will carry you back to a world long past.

Gyasi says of the new record, 'This album is a collection of songs I heard or wrote while growing up in a holler near Hinton, West Virginia. My love of rock and roll, like so many before me, led me back to early blues and folk music, where I discovered a world that resonated deeply with me. There's a mysterious beauty in those records that never fades, no matter how often I listen. I wanted to become part of that folk tradition, so I returned to West Virginia and set up two microphones, and what you hear is the result. Some of these songs are very well known, while others are so obscure that I've only ever heard them on one of my dad's old 78s. They are all a part of my journey in music.'

'This is dedicated to the teachers who were kind enough to play with me when I was just a boy and would say, as John Cephas did, 'Listen to me do it.' It's also for my parents, who played 78 records for me long before I realized just how lucky I was. For Uncle David Blanchard, John Jackson, John Cephas, JW Glasker, Augusta Blues Week, Hubert Sumlin, Woody Mann, Jimmy Duck Holmes, Robert Johnson, Lightnin' Hopkins, and this old mountain that taught me to listen.'

Gyasi's new blues album Songs from the Holler comes out September 18th via Alive Naturalsound Records.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Preachin' (Robert Johnson)

2. Motherless Child (Barbecue Bob)

3. Poor Boy (Traditional – arr. Gyasi Heus)

4. Man From The Mountain (Gyasi Heus)

5. Police Dog (Blind Blake)

6. Hello Central (Lightnin' Hopkins)

7. Banana In your Fruit Basket (Bo Carter)

Side B

1. Drop Down Mama (Sleepy John Estes)

2. Dance Of The Three Rivers (Gyasi Heus)

3. Mama Talk To Your Daughter (JB Lenoir)

4. C'mon Baby (Lightnin' Hopkins)

5. How Long (Leroy Carr)

6. Clog Dance (Gyasi Heus)

7. Sukey Jump (Leadbelly, Steve James – arr. Gyasi Heus)

Gyasi 2026 UK / Europe Tour Dates

Sep 15 Tue - Le Botanique - Bruxelles, Belgium

Sep 18 Fri - Voodoo Daddy's - Norwich, United Kingdom

Sep 19 Sat - Prince Albert - Brighton, United Kingdom

Sep 20 Sun - The Shacklewell Arms - London, United Kingdom

Sep 23 Wed - Moulin du Rousseau - Périgueux, France

Sep 24 Thu - Rock School Barbey - Bordeaux, France

Sep 25 @ Sala Rocksound — Barcelona, Spain

Sep 26 @ Sala El Sol — Madrid, Spain

Sep 30 Wed - Espace culturel Ferdinand Buisson - Tourlaville, France

Oct 1 Thu - La Luciole - Alençon, France

Oct 2 Fri - Quai M- La Roche-sur-yon, France

Oct 3 Sat - Petit Bain - Paris, France

Photo Credit: Alexis Rodimsev



Photo Credit: Alexis Rodimsev

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