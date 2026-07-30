GYASI to Release New Deep-Blues Single Man From The Mountain

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GYASI is set to release a new single titled Man From The Mountain, a track described as deep blues, according to a press release announcing the upcoming drop.

Gyasi does something unexpected with his new album Songs from the Holler - he trades his signature high-voltage rock 'n' roll for the humble sounds of home. Born and raised in the rugged hills of a West Virginia holler, Gyasi returns to his roots and the solitary mountains of his youth, celebrating the music he first encountered as a child by recording a vibrant folk-blues album. Nearly captured in the wild with just two microphones, the songs on Songs From The Holler feel authentic and heartfelt. The album blends familiar blues classics and forgotten gems from the likes of Robert Johnson, Blind Blake, Lightnin' Hopkins, Leroy Carr and others, along with four original tracks, highlighting Gyasi's tasteful guitar work and his genuine connection to this music. Songs from the Holler is an artful oddity whose sounds will carry you back to a world long past.

Gyasi's new blues single 'Man from the Mountain' is out digitally now via Alive Naturalsound Records. This is the lead single from his new blues album Songs from the Holler out September 18th.

Photo Credit: Alexis Rodimsev

Songs from the Holler Tracklisting:

Side A

1. Preachin' (Robert Johnson)

2. Motherless Child (Barbecue Bob)

3. Poor Boy (Traditional – arr. Gyasi Heus)

4. Man From The Mountain (Gyasi Heus)

5. Police Dog (Blind Blake)

6. Hello Central (Lightnin' Hopkins)

7. Banana In your Fruit Basket (Bo Carter)

Side B

1. Drop Down Mama (Sleepy John Estes)

2. Dance Of The Three Rivers (Gyasi Heus)

3. Mama Talk To Your Daughter (JB Lenoir)

4. C'mon Baby (Lightnin' Hopkins)

5. How Long (Leroy Carr)

6. Clog Dance (Gyasi Heus)

7. Sukey Jump (Leadbelly, Steve James – arr. Gyasi Heus)

GYASI 2026 EUROPE / UK TOUR DATES:

Sep 15 Tue - Le Botanique - Bruxelles, Belgium

Sep 18 Fri - Voodoo Daddy's - Norwich, United Kingdom

Sep 19 Sat - Prince Albert - Brighton, United Kingdom

Sep 20 Sun - The Shacklewell Arms - London, United Kingdom

Sep 23 Wed - Périgueux, France - Périgueux, France



Photo Credit: Alexis Rodimsev

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