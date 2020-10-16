Guy Sebastian Releases Album T.R.U.T.H

Available now through Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

Guy Sebastian today releases his ninth studio album, T.R.U.T.H. - available now through Sony Music Entertainment Australia. Fresh from the release of the fifth single, 'Love On Display' a few weeks ago, Sebastian has also announced his highly anticipated 2021 T.R.U.T.H. National Tour for November and December 2021, with tickets on sale to the general public from 2pm AEDT today! For full dates and details, see below.

Guy Sebastian is the first to admit that his upcoming album, T.R.U.T.H. bloomed from adversity, however this album has proven that the singer songwriter has true grit and depth that delivers a deeper, more profound window into the vocal talent and heart of one of Australia's most popular and respected male artists.

Released back in November 2018, 'Before I Go' opened up several new overseas markets for Sebastian, peaking at #1 on the Netherlands iTunes chart. Then 'Choir', the second single to be lifted from T.R.U.T.H., dropped in May 2019 and went on to become Sebastian's biggest radio single to date. This multi-ARIA-Award-winning, 3x Platinum-certified single is Sebastian's crowning achievement, a deeply personal tribute that crowned the Song of The Year at the 2019 ARIA Awards. Sebastian then scored another Top 10 ARIA hit with 'Standing With You', the Gold-certified latest and fourth single from the album released in June of this year. On this timely song - the spiritual salve we all need right now - Guy reflects, "It's probably one of the most poignant songs I've ever released."

T.R.U.T.H.'s single releases inspired a real inundation of interaction from fans, who spilled their hearts out to Guy via social media, email and snail mail. "Those notes and shared moments really helped me create this album," he acknowledges, "giving me such purpose and drive to keep going. So T.R.U.T.H. is their album as well.

Although T.R.U.T.H. materialised in spurts - during various sessions with songwriters in different geographical locations across a two-and-a-half-year period - it's undeniably Sebastian's most cohesive-sounding album to date. "I feel like every song on the album has really extreme waves of emotion or tension release," Guy observes.

Elsewhere, T.R.U.T.H is peppered with upbeat songs of romantic devotion, an ode to the friend-zoned plus a sexy nod to Sebastian's R&B influences and the new single, 'Love On Display'. A soulful, fun pop song, 'Love on Display' encourages everyone to express the joys around love, bringing everyone to an uplifting sense of hope.

T.R.U.T.H.'s cover art features a stunning photograph of Guy smiling and completely immersed in joy. Initially, a more stylised photo had been chosen to grace the album cover, but - when coupled with the album title, T.R.U.T.H. - this candid capture of Sebastian looking completely elated "just felt right". "There's definitely a sense of freedom," Guy adds. "When you live a truthful life, you can smile without anything behind it; uninhibited joy knowing that you are doing your best to be the best person you can be. None of us are perfect, but the truth is important and it is something we should all strive for... I think throughout my life I will always look back on this album cover and remember exactly what I was feeling, even decades from now."

Guy has sold almost four million albums to date and is the only Australian artist in ARIA chart history to boast six #1 singles - the most by any Australian male artists in ARIA history and two #1 albums.

T.R.U.T.H. paints the portrait of an artist at the top of his game. "I know who I am and I'm unashamed as well," Guy says. "I'm not trying to be something that I'm not."

He's emerged from the darkness into a bright new career-defining musical chapter and in creating his latest 12-song collection of shimmering soul-pop, T.R.U.T.H. has set Guy Sebastian free.

GUY SEBASTIAN

T.R.U.T.H. TOUR - AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2021

Thursday 4 November 2021 Newcastle | Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 5 November 2021 Brisbane | Entertainment Centre

Saturday 6 November 2021 Gold Coast | Convention & Exhibition Centre

Wednesday 10 November 2021 Wollongong | WIN Entertainment Centre

Friday 12 November 2021 Sydney | Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Wednesday 17 November Bendigo | Bendigo Stadium

Friday 19 November Melbourne | Margaret Court Arena

Monday 22 November Hobart | Derwent Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 24 November Adelaide | Entertainment Centre

Friday 26 November Perth | RAC Arena

Tuesday 30 November Cairns | Cairns Convention Centre

Wednesday 1 December Townsville | Townsville Entertainment Centre

