Grave Flowers Bongo Band Shares New Song 'Strength Of Spring'

Today, Grave Flowers Bongo Band shares Strength Of Spring LP, out today on Castle Face Records. Under The Radar premiered the album, praising "light on lyrics but heavy on grooves, the record recalls the flinty guitar work and barrelling drumming of early Led Zeppelin with added touches like Stooges-esque bursts of sax and the unbridled psych freakouts of modern garage psych heroes like Osees."

Los Angeles' Grave Flowers Bongo Band's sophomore LP "Strength of Spring" is an inverted pyramid balanced on the headstock of an acoustic guitar, a rainbow painted in campfire smoke, an endless staircase circling into the clouds. That acoustic guitar, perfectly captured here by Ty Segall's excellently sere and close mic'd production, plays skeleton to these conjurors woolly grooves, and singer Gabe Flores' thousand-yard moan keeps us guessing as to exactly where this wildebeest is headed. He pinions these far out tunes, which burst generously with s-hot guitar leads, Stoogeseque sax squalls, and a gaggle of great eight-armed drum fills, with a flinty wrist-flicking heartbeat as the band turns from whimsy to nimble riffery on a dime, following that pied-piper six string jangling down many lovely rabbit-holes of melody and exploration. I

t's obvious these guys play together a lot (the lineup shares two members with acclaimed space rockers Hoover III to boot) and the telepathy on display here is synapse-snappy. Coursing throughout is that note-pad filling, lighter raising, undefinable black magic that feels so rare these days....we dig it mightily and we think you will too, it's out today on Castle Face Records.



STRENGTH OF SPRING

TRACKLISTING 1. Lazy River

2. Sleepy Eyes

3. Tomorrow

4. Smile

5. Inner Bongolia

6. Animal Lord

7. Venus

8. Outer Bongolia

9. Down Man