Grandson Announces Vinyl Release for 'I Love You, I'm Trying'

Multi-platinum alternative artist grandson has announced the release of his new album I Love You, I'm Trying on vinyl for the first time ever. Pre-orders for the vinyl release are available today and to celebrate grandson has also shared an official music video for his soul-baring single “Something To hide."

Originally released this past May, I Love You, I'm Trying turns the lens definitively inward, resulting in a 12 track collection of grandson's most personal and vulnerable songwriting to date. The album is highlighted by the singles “Half My Heart,” “Drones” and “Eulogy,” and is a stunning achievement that peels back the layers of grandson's public persona in ways he never could have imagined.

grandson is currently winding down his massive global “I Love You, I'm Trying Tour,” which is set to continue through a performance on October 21st in Athens, Greece (Full Dates Here). The U.S. leg of the run was a massive success with sold-out shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Detroit, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more, with over 45,000 tickets sold across the coast-to-coast trek. For more information on grandson's upcoming live dates, visit www.grandsonmusic.com/tour.

ABOUT GRANDSON

grandson molds genres, sculpting rock, hip-hop, and electronic into a vision of alternative you've never quite heard, seen, or felt before. Having amassed a staggering 1 billion streams and counting, the platinum-certified Canadian / American maverick flouts boundaries only to achieve stylistic unity with alacrity.

He infiltrated culture as a sonic insurgent with a pair of EPs—a modern tragedy Vol. 1-2—and the 2x platinum single “Blood // Water.” In 2020, he continued to engage with his epically enigmatic full-length debut, Death of An Optimist. He's the rare outlier who can appear with Senator Bernie Sanders on a livestream and contribute two songs to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, namely “Oh No!!!” [with VIC MENSA & Masked Wolf] and “Rain” [with Jessie Reyez]—also remixed by star Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, he's impressively collaborated with everyone from Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and Steve Aoki to Travis Barker, Kesha, K. Flay, X Ambassadors, Whethan, Two Feet, and DE'WAYNE, to name a few. Speaking of high-powered collabs, he impressively joined forces with Tom Morello for “Hold The Line” and performed the latter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the legendary guitarist.

In addition, he has incited the applause of Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard and many more as he continues to quietly reshape alternative with more music and surprises in 2023.