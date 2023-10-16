Grandson Announces Vinyl Release for 'I Love You, I'm Trying'

grandson announces vinyl release for i love you, i'm trying with pre-orders available today and shares official music video for soul-baring single "something to hide"

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Grandson Announces Vinyl Release for 'I Love You, I'm Trying'

Multi-platinum alternative artist grandson has announced the release of his new album I Love You, I'm Trying on vinyl for the first time ever. Pre-orders for the vinyl release are available today and to celebrate grandson has also shared an official music video for his soul-baring single “Something To hide."

Originally released this past May, I Love You, I'm Trying turns the lens definitively inward, resulting in a 12 track collection of grandson's most personal and vulnerable songwriting to date. The album is highlighted by the singles “Half My Heart,” “Drones” and “Eulogy,” and is a stunning achievement that peels back the layers of grandson's public persona in ways he never could have imagined.

grandson is currently winding down his massive global “I Love You, I'm Trying Tour,” which is set to continue through a performance on October 21st in Athens, Greece (Full Dates Here). The U.S. leg of the run was a massive success with sold-out shows in Denver, Chicago, New York, Detroit, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more, with over 45,000 tickets sold across the coast-to-coast trek. For more information on grandson's upcoming live dates, visit www.grandsonmusic.com/tour.

ABOUT GRANDSON

grandson molds genres, sculpting rock, hip-hop, and electronic into a vision of alternative you've never quite heard, seen, or felt before. Having amassed a staggering 1 billion streams and counting, the platinum-certified Canadian / American maverick flouts boundaries only to achieve stylistic unity with alacrity.

He infiltrated culture as a sonic insurgent with a pair of EPs—a modern tragedy Vol. 1-2—and the 2x platinum single “Blood // Water.” In 2020, he continued to engage with his epically enigmatic full-length debut, Death of An Optimist. He's the rare outlier who can appear with Senator Bernie Sanders on a livestream and contribute two songs to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, namely “Oh No!!!” [with VIC MENSA & Masked Wolf] and “Rain” [with Jessie Reyez]—also remixed by star Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, he's impressively collaborated with everyone from Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and Steve Aoki to Travis Barker, Kesha, K. Flay, X Ambassadors, Whethan, Two Feet, and DE'WAYNE, to name a few. Speaking of high-powered collabs, he impressively joined forces with Tom Morello for “Hold The Line” and performed the latter on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the legendary guitarist.

In addition, he has incited the applause of Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard and many more as he continues to quietly reshape alternative with more music and surprises in 2023.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ENHYPEN to Release Fifth Mini Album Orange Blood In November Photo
ENHYPEN to Release Fifth Mini Album 'Orange Blood' In November

Ahead of the announcement, ENHYPEN surprised fans with a logo trailer for ORANGE BLOOD. Released on their official social media channels, the trailer begins with a solar eclipse, gradually unveiling the album’s title as the sun grows brighter. The cryptic message in the clip that reads ‘YOU AND I ARE CONNECTED THROUGH “BLOOD.”

2
Sam Hunt Announces Arena Headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024 Photo
Sam Hunt Announces Arena Headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024

The five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Hunt sets course for his arena headlining tour with a Feb. 22 kickoff in Grand Rapids, plus stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and more. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

3
Rachel Zeglers The Hanging Tree From THE HUNGER GAMES Will Sets Release Photo
Rachel Zegler's 'The Hanging Tree' From THE HUNGER GAMES Will Sets Release

In the upcoming film, audiences will witness the origin of the song, when Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) sings it for the first time. “The Hanging Tree” is then passed down through generations, where fans most notably remember Katniss Everdeen singing it during Mockingjay - Part 1.

4
Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London Photo
Photos: Madonna Kicks Off THE CELEBRATION TOUR in London

After months of anticipation and buzz, cultural trailblazer Madonna has kicked off her massive The Celebration World Tour with the first of six sold-out shows in London, at The O2. Check out photos from the performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE